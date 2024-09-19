Police bomb unit responds to St. Luke’s in Nampa. Patient flow, ER not affected

The Nampa Police Department’s bomb unit responded Thursday to the city’s St. Luke’s hospital because of a “suspicious package” in the parking lot, police said on social media.

Patient flow at St. Luke’s was not affected, police said, and the emergency department was open. Police first arrived at around noon, police spokesperson Carmen Boeger said.

“Traffic on Midland (Boulevard) may be restricted for a period of time,” the Nampa Police Department said. “Foot traffic in and out of the hospital is being allowed and there are no restrictions to surrounding shopping or eating establishments. Expect delays.”

The area of the parking lot where the package was found, in the front toward Midland, was closed, Boeger said.

St. Luke’s did not immediately respond to a request for more information.