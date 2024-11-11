Police called after Le Creuset warehouse sale in Hampshire brings four-hour queues

Police were called to a warehouse in Hampshire over the weekend after a Le Creuset sale sparked a four-hour long queue.

The cookware brand sale saw people descend on the warehouse in hopes of securing a bargain on items such as casserole pots as lines outside stretched for miles.

It came after the company announced its “largest in-person event” over two days.

The sale has been described by an X user as “absolute carnage”, with some people reportedly travelling from as far as Manchester to attend.

One individual who was at the sale remarked on TikTok that inside was “shambles” but “worth it” as prices on many items were slashed by more than half.

The sale, which continued to Sunday, kicked off at 9am on Saturday before police arrived at the scene in response to reports of heavy congestion in the area.

Le Creuset promoted the sale on its website and said: “Attendees can shop a selection of premium cookware, including limited-edition colours, rare shapes and other unique styles at special prices.

“This is a walk-in event, no ticket necessary.”

Saturday’s event lasted from 9am with final entry at 1pm, with Sunday’s shifted an hour back.

One casserole connoisseur posted an image of the packed warehouse, adding on X: “The Le Creuset warehouse sale, where I had to tell some short-arsed bald beardy t*** to get to the back of the queue.

“Him and his wife thought they could push in. After some observational language towards him, they reluctantly left. Why do people think they have the right?”

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "We attended London Road and the A3093 in Andover yesterday morning (Saturday 9 November) following reports of heavy congestion in the area.

“We began receiving reports at 9.45am and we attended to assist with traffic control. Traffic had eased by around 11.15am and we left the area shortly afterwards.”

The event follows TikTokers sparking a resurgence in popularity for the iconic French brand with it regularly trending on the social network after Gen Z influencers began promoting home cooking.