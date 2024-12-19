Police in Charleston, South Carolina, warn drivers after 4 road rage incidents involving guns
If you're traveling this holiday, police in one South Carolina city are warning drivers after responding to several road rage incidents that involved guns.
If you're traveling this holiday, police in one South Carolina city are warning drivers after responding to several road rage incidents that involved guns.
CBC News has learned that a Central Saanich Police Services (CSPS) officer charged with sexual assault on Tuesday has died.Several police sources say Matthew Ball died by suicide Tuesday.News of his death came one day after the 43-year-old was charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust, following the completion of an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.Revealing their findings Tuesday, VPD Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson said Ball and another officer, Ryan Johnston,
"It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Three U.K. citizens have been charged in the 2023 beating death of a beloved Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner, in a case that had the community up in arms over lack of details released by police during their investigation and the time it was taking to make an arrest.Robert Evans, 24, has been charged with manslaughter and Robert Busby Evans, 47, and Barry Evans, 54, have been charged with accessory after the fact in the Sharif Rahman case, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and city detectives sa
Luke Ford is facing 16 years in prison after 19 guilty convictions on sex crimes charges
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The motive for a shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded others at a Wisconsin school appears to be a “combination of factors,” a police chief said Tuesday as he appealed to the public to share what they might know about the 15-year-old girl who attacked a study hall before shooting herself.
AVIGNON, France (AP) — Gisèle Pelicot spoke of her “very difficult ordeal” after 51 men were convicted Thursday in the drugging-and-rape trial that riveted France and turned her into an icon, expressing support for other victims whose cases don't get such attention and “whose stories remain untold.”
Killings, including a notorious massacre, in a Syrian suburb left residents wanting revenge. Then they heard a militia leader was going to be hanged.
The music mogul, accused of sex trafficking, will be back in court on March 17.
Two men and two teen boys have been charged following a jewelry store robbery in Richmond Hill on Tuesday afternoon that left one employee injured. In a news release Wednesday, York Regional Police said three people used hammers to smash glass cases and steal jewelry at a store located near Yonge Street and Levendale Road, before fleeing in a vehicle driven by a fourth suspect. One of the store's employees was assaulted during the robbery, police said in the news release. Officers responded to t
Two additional men are facing charges in connection the disappearance and death of a Toronto-area woman whose remains were found in August, police say.Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, a 56-year-old woman from Markham, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Her burned remains were found three days later in the cottage country community of Parry Sound, Ont.York Regional Police said Tuesday they have arrested a 24-year-old man from Oshawa and a 19-year-old man from Toronto in connection with Mui's death.
Note to self: never eat a slug on a dare.
Five youths have been charged with one count of assault each in the case of an alleged targeted attack on a 13-year-old girl in Kelowna.All five were present at the Kelowna courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the charges were read out. Their identities, and the identity of the victim, are protected by a publication ban that covers people under the age of 18. The attack happened Sept. 27 at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park at around 8:30 p.m. and was filmed on video, which circulated on social media. About 30
Five family members including three children were found dead in a home in Utah on Tuesday, and another, age 17, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
Police in Georgia have launched a criminal negligence investigation after 12 people were found dead at an Indian restaurant in the country’s ski resort of Gudauri. The victims, who are believed to have worked at the restaurant, were found in dormitories on the restaurant’s second floor, Georgia’s Interior Ministry said in a statement Saturday. While officials have not said what caused the deaths, local media reported that the employees were likely killed by the generators’ fumes.
Erik Denslow was stabbed in a Michigan office, prompting the arrest of Nathan Mahoney
Five people were found dead in a Utah home after a man apparently shot his wife and four children before killing himself, police said Wednesday. A 17-year-old boy survived but has a severe brain injury.
"I put my head in my hands and started to cry. We had never gotten too in-depth about the religions of our families — and now I see we should have."
A Toronto police officer died while on the job Thursday morning, the service says, with early evidence suggesting the "cause of death may be medical."In a statement posted to social media, police said they are in the process of notifying the officer's family and that more information will be made available in the coming hours."Our heartfelt thoughts are with the officer's loved ones, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," police said.The officer was helping execute a sea
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man convicted of killing four people including his brother and his sister’s fiancé decades ago was put to death Wednesday, without any independent witness, marking the state’s first execution in 15 years.
A Newfoundland and Labrador man who formerly worked as a contractor in P.E.I. is back in provincial court on a newly laid fraud charge.The P.E.I. RCMP charged Colton Chaulk, 30, with fraud under $5,000 — connected to a payment he accepted for a cottage renovation back in the summer of 2021.Chaulk no longer lives on the Island, so the summons had to be served by the RCMP in Newfoundland. He made his first appearance in court virtually in early December.He did not have a lawyer at the time, but ha