Police chase ends in downtown Milwaukee with arrests
Arrests connected to homicide case, police say
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton is in critical condition and undergoing surgery after he was assaulted by another inmate in a Quebec prison on Sunday. The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Pickton was the victim of a "major assault" at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution. Two sources, including one police source, told Radio-Canada that Pickton is between life and death. Pickton was taken to a hospital for treatment and the assailant is
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of four men and two women were found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday.
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian physicist Anatoly Maslov was convicted of treason and sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony on Tuesday in the latest of several cases against experts working on the science underpinning Russia's development of hypersonic missiles. White-haired Maslov, 77, stood in a glass box in the St Petersburg courtroom and listened attentively without showing emotion, as the judge read the verdict after a trial that was closed to the press. Maslov is one of three scientists from the same Siberian institute, all specialists in hypersonics, who have been arrested since 2022 on treason charges.
Alex Murdaugh and the inmate he fought with will likely never see each other again.
Steven Hirsch/Pool via ReutersThe judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan suddenly sealed his courtroom on Monday afternoon, kicking all reporters out so he could engage in a brawl with Robert Costello, a MAGA-friendly lawyer who played a key role in the attempted backchannel between Michael Cohen and the Trump White House in 2018.After Costello, a former prosecutor, was reprimanded for delivering outbursts in the court whenever he was interrupted or told not to answer a ques
Kate Roughley, 37, strapped nine-month-old Genevieve Meehan face down on to a bean bag for more than 90 minutes.
Sean "Diddy" Combs apologized for assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. An entertainment attorney says it won't save his career.
Seeking revenge for his stolen iPhone, Kevin Bui set a house on fire, killing an uninvolved family of five. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Isaiah Gaymes died after suffering blunt force trauma
Some were worried about how the incident played out before a national audience.
Here's what would happen if Trump is convicted in the New York case, from whether he can still run for President to if he will go to jail.
The investigation into the officer's conduct is under way after phone footage was shared on social media.
Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb ultimately confessed to the brutal murder of 14-year-old Bobby Franks
A federal judge will reopen the sentencing hearing for the man who broke into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and bludgeoned her husband with a hammer after the judge failed to allow him to speak during his court appearance last week. On Friday, District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley sentenced David DePape to 20 years for attempting to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and 30 years for the Oct. 28, 2022 assault on Paul Pelosi, the maximum for both counts. The sentences would run simultaneously.
John Banuelos is the first Jan. 6 defendant charged with firing a gun during the riot.
Diddy said in an Instagram apology video that his behavior in the 2016 video is "inexcusable" and he "sought out professional help"
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was very curious that the United States appeared ready to use sanctions against the International Criminal Court whose prosecutor requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defence chief and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement issued after more than seven months of war in Gaza that he had reasonable grounds to believe the five men "bear criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. U.S. President Joe Biden called the legal step "outrageous", while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it could jeopardize negotiations on a hostage deal and ceasefire.
A Quebec Court judge has ruled — of his own volition — that a clause of the province's revamped French language charter, calling for English criminal court judgments to be immediately translated into French, is invalid. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos released a 34-page judgment Friday, ahead of a criminal trial set to take place in English beginning June 3. In the English-only judgment, Galiatsatos found that Article 10 of the charter, set to take effect June 1, is incompatible with Canadian criminal
Police in Belleville, Ont., say they've arrested and charged a 30-year-old man with murder after responding to a call at a home early Tuesday morning.Police say they were called just before 1:30 a.m. to a home on Hastings Park Drive in the west end of the city.When officers arrived, police say they found a 26-year-old woman dead inside the home. The 30-year-old man was also inside the home and was injured, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.That man was arrested and charged with fir
David Pagniano, 63, pleaded guilty to killing his wife Sandra Pagniano, 39, six years ago