Police chase in National City ends with car stuck between forklift and wall
A police pursuit in National City on Tuesday, ended with a car driving off a dead-end road over an embankment and getting stuck between a wall and a forklift.
Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.In late summer, before Mirshahi's body was discovered, a woman was arrested and charged in the murder and quadruple kidnapping that occurred in late June in Old Montreal.On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi, 25, in Les Cèdres, a municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.Mirshahi
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released dashcam footage of a crash that sent two people to hospital in life-threatening condition, linked to an ongoing investigation into rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in the GTA.In a news release issued Tuesday, OPP investigators said that since Sept. 20, the force's Aurora detachment has gotten 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles travelling along Highway 48 in Markham. York police have also identified nine reports of rocks b
WARNING: This article may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A now nine-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by a priest last year in Little Grand Rapids First Nation told court on Tuesday she remembers feeling scared as the priest allegedly walked her to his bedroom inside the church that day.The girl, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, said that Arul Savari then took his clothes off. She said Savari, who she called
Toronto police say they have arrested 23 people after close to 100 shots were fired outside a recording studio in Toronto's west end on Monday night — though no one was injured. Officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street around 11:20 p.m. for an unrelated investigation, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Tuesday morning. Police Chief Myron Demkiw said later Tuesday they were conucting a bail compliance check.A stolen car pulled up to the area, Pogue said, an
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison for forcing three of her children to live with the decomposing body of their dead 8-year-old brother for more than a year in a soiled, roach-infested Houston-area apartment.
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge recused himself Tuesday from presiding over Arizona’s fake electors case after an email surfaced in which he told fellow judges to speak out against attacks on Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency.
Mandy Rose Reynolds, 26, was found "dead beyond recognition" in April 2023. Her dog helped police identify her and her killer Derek Daigneault
The disgraced music mogul listed his Calif. home, which was raided by federal agents in March, for sale on September 8
Ryan Borgwardt, who was reported missing in August, is now believed to be alive "someplace in Europe"
After a scheduling hearing for his upcoming fraud trial, self-styled right-wing warrior Steve Bannon stood outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon and threatened top law enforcement officers in the city, state, and nation. He mentioned in particular Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Associate Attorney General Lisa Monaco and special prosecutor Jack Smith. “The hunted are to become the hunte
Julia Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, Ala. has been under federal oversight since 2015, when feds found a “pattern” of sexual abuse at the facility
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Stephan Stowe, was taken into custody on Sunday and is facing charges.
NEW YORK (AP) — A subway commuter who helped an ex-Marine restrain an agitated man aboard a Manhattan subway last year testified Tuesday that he tried to convince the veteran to loosen his grip around the man’s neck.
More than three weeks after the FBI first offered a reward of up to $50,000 US for information leading to the arrest of Ryan Wedding, investigators say tips have been coming in. But the manhunt continues for the former Team Canada Olympic snowboarder, accused of leading a murderous, transnational drug trafficking operation."The FBI has, and continues to receive, information related to the whereabouts of Ryan Wedding," FBI spokesperson Rukelt Dalberis told CBC News in an email. "Tips received at
No charges will be filed in the cold case killing the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said, as the boy's 7-year-old adoptive parents died in 1988
The family of the man shot and killed by Hamilton police on Saturday has identified him as Erixon Kabera — a father of three, known for his kindness and dedication to Hamilton's Rwandan community. His wife, Lydia Nimbeshaho, told CBC News her family is devastated and demanding answers. She was not at Kabera's apartment at the time of the shooting, but went to see him in the hospital after."They killed him like an animal ... I don't even know how I'm going to live with this," she said in an inter
Charles Alexander, 43, took his non-custodial daughter from a relative's house, leading police on a long chase that ended in his death, say authorities
A man has now been charged in the deaths of two women hit by a car after they stopped to assist a turtle cross the road last spring. The women, sisters in their 60s, were killed when they were struck by a car on May 18 on Charing Cross Road. Police now say that a a 24-year-old man from Raleigh Township has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death. He will appear in court on Dec. 17."The Chatham-Kent Police extend their heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this
Three former partners accuse Urfan Sharif of threats to kill and false imprisonment since 2004.
