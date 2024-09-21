Police chase in NYC, Long Island ends with driver dead and 7 officers, civilian taken to hospitals

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — A police pursuit that began in New York City ended on Long Island with the shooting death of the driver, and seven police officers and a civilian were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said.

Patrick Ryder, commissioner of the Nassau County police department, told reporters Saturday that the chase began after New York City officers tried to stop a driver in the Jamaica neighborhood in the borough of Queens shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. The driver tried to ram the two police officers, striking them before fleeing, Ryder said.

Officers in Nassau County boxed in the driver at one point, but he hit two police cars and forced two officers to dive out of the way, he said. The vehicle went further down the road, hitting another police car, turned around and went the wrong way before turning around again and hitting a civilian car.

The driver's vehicle went out of control and stopped on a berm in Massapequa, Ryder said. Officers tried to get the driver to get out of the car, but he refused to comply and was killed by gunfire, Ryder said.

Ryder described the driver as reckless, saying his vehicle was “flying.”

"He jumped onto oncoming traffic ... he’s ramming police car, he’s ramming civilian cars, and he lost control of his own vehicle,” he said.

Five police officers from Nassau County and two from New York City were taken to hospitals, along with the driver of the civilian car, Ryder said. One officer was struck by the vehicle, two were injured diving for safety and three were taken for treatment of trauma after the police shooting, he said.

The driver's name wasn't immediately released. The state attorney general's office was notified and is investigating, Ryder said. Video was being collected from the city and from places along the highway, as well as from officers' body-worn cameras, he said.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Mom of suspect in Georgia school shooting indicted and is accused of taping a parent to a chair

    FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a Georgia teenager charged with fatally shooting four people at his high school has been indicted in connection with an alleged domestic incident last year.

  • Identity of Quebec mother charged with murdering 5-year-old son is revealed

    The identity of the mother accused of murdering her five-year-old son has been made public.Karyne Légaré was arrested Wednesday after Quebec provincial police found her son unresponsive inside a home around 3 a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., a community located 55 kilometres southwest of Montreal. The boy's death was confirmed not long after. A publication ban had been put in place to prevent the release of any information that could identify the young victim. The five-year-old boy's name is Tommy P

  • Diddy’s arrest caught on video: See the fallen rapper in handcuffs at NYC hotel

    He remains in custody after being denied bail

  • Kentucky judge shot and killed in chambers, sheriff charged with murder: Officials

    Investigators are searching for a motive after a Kentucky sheriff was arrested for allegedly gunning down a judge in his chambers, officials said. Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins at the Letcher County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, according to officials. A 911 caller reported shots being fired inside the courthouse, and responders found Mullins, 54, with multiple gunshot wounds, Kentucky State Police said.

  • Staff allows sexual assault of mom with dementia, saying she ‘consented,’ lawsuit says

    The Washington assisted living facility reported she was “enjoying” herself during one of the assaults, the lawsuit says.

  • 'Disgusting': Quebec minister shocked after body of 14-year-old boy found near Hell's Angels hideout

    WARNING: Video contains content that may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised. Quebec's public security minister François Bonnardel said he's shocked and disgusted, after the body of a dismembered 14-year-old boy was found near a biker clubhouse in Frampton this week. “It is disgusting for street gangs to enlist young people, children, to do their dirty work,” Bonnardel reacted on social media. Mike Armstrong reports.

  • Woman who left tiny puppies to die in plastic tote on Georgia road sentenced to prison

    Amber Higdon left the 3-week-old puppies trapped in a plastic tote on the side or a road on a day when temps reached 95 degrees with no food or water.

  • Vermont Politician and Family Were Found Dead Months After Their Wedding. Police Just Arrested a Relative

    Brian Crossman Sr., Erica (Pawlusiak) Crossman and 13-year-old Colin Taft were found dead on Sunday, Sept. 15

  • Two gunshots, a fatal stabbing, and the mystery man of the Capitol riot

    John Banuelos stood on a scaffold outside the US Capitol, raised a .38 revolver toward the sky and pulled the trigger twice. But it took more than three years – and a fatal stabbing – before the FBI arrested the only rioter known to have fired a gun on January 6.

  • Sunken superyacht believed to contain watertight safes with sensitive intelligence data

    Specialist divers surveying the wreckage of the $40 million superyacht that sank off Sicily in August, killing seven people including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, have asked for heightened security to guard the vessel, over concerns that sensitive data locked in its safes may interest foreign governments, multiple sources told CNN.

  • Police fan out across Quebec after 'vile' death of teen linked to organized crime

    MONTREAL — Quebec police said they would make their presence felt in major cities across the province on Friday, as a war between Hells Angels and street gangs was linked to the death of a 14-year-old boy southeast of the provincial capital.

  • Footage shows NYPD officers firing at man with knife in subway shooting that wounded 4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Footage of two New York City police officers opening fire at a subway station as they confronted a man holding a knife shows they shot at him as he was standing still, his arms by his side and his back to a train.

  • Mayor of French town apologizes for his comments downplaying mass rape case

    MAZAN, France (AP) — The mayor of a French town making headlines for the trial of dozens of men accused of rapes that occurred there over almost a decade has apologized for comments that appeared to downplay the case.

  • Harris tells Oprah any intruder to her home is 'getting shot'

    STORY: :: Kamala Harris says any intruder in her home is 'getting shot':: September 19, 2024:: Farmington Hills, Michigan:: Harris also called for action to stop gun violence at schools"And when you said you have guns know at the debate...""I'm a gun owner, Tim Walz is a gun owner, .. (Winfrey saying: I didn't know that) If somebody breaks in my house, they're getting shot. (Winfrey saying: I hear that, I hear that.) I probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later. (Winfrey saying: But you have been a gun owner for a while.) Yes, I have.""Let's all agree that the trauma so many children, even those who have not directly experienced the tragedy. (Winfrey saying: Just being in the environment) I cannot tell you the number of young people who I mean, our kids had active shooter drills that the they're concerned that there might be somebody who would kill them while they're at school. This is not the sign of a civil society and it doesn't have to be this way. It does not have to be this way."The Democratic presidential candidate and gun owner made the seemingly unguarded comment in an interview with Oprah Winfrey before a live studio audience when the conversation turned to gun laws. "I probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later," Harris said, laughing.Harris, who has robust protection from the U.S. Secret Service, made the statement amid heightened concern about political violence after a second potential assassination attempt against her opponent in the Nov. 5 presidential election, Republican Donald Trump.Harris mentioned her gun ownership in 2019 when she was a U.S. senator and again in last week's debate with Trump in what seemed like an appeal to more conservative voters.Harris owns a handgun for personal safety reasons, and it is stowed away in a secure location at her California home, a White House source told Reuters earlier. The source declined to identify the make of gun, but said it is the same gun Harris mentioned in 2019 on the campaign trail.Harris, the former district attorney of San Francisco and California attorney general, told reporters in 2019: "I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do - for personal safety. I was a career prosecutor."

  • Travis King: US soldier who fled to North Korea sentenced for desertion

    The US soldier who ran across the demilitarised zone into North Korea has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for desertion and dishonourably discharged. Travis King, who was a private second class, was with a civilian tour group in Panmunjom, South Korea, when he crossed the fortified zone on 18 July 2023. The 24-year-old was detained in North Korea before he was returned to the US in September of that year following behind-the-scenes negotiations.

  • Teens, 15 and 19, charged in Toronto bank robbery, police say

    TORONTO — A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been charged after Toronto police investigated a bank robbery that took place last month.

  • She Decapitated Her Ex and Threw Head in the Trash — and She Might Be Sprung from Prison in 15 Years

    Devyn Michaels pleaded guilty to the 2023 murder of Johnathan Willette

  • 'Incredibly wasted' Banff killer should be guilty of manslaughter not murder, defence argues

    The man who fatally stabbed a Banff restaurant employee was "incredibly wasted" at the time of the killing and should be convicted of manslaughter, not murder, his lawyer argued Thursday. John Christopher Arrizza, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ethan Enns-Goneau, 26, who was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022.On Thursday, jurors heard closing arguments from defence lawyer Katherin Beyak and prosecutor Patrick Bigg. "I urge you to find as a result of his i

  • Man, 23, arrested after person found dead in Richmond Hill home

    York Regional Police say they have arrested a suspect in a homicide investigation hours after a person was found dead in a Richmond Hill home on Saturday.Police found the body on Saturday morning and arrested the suspect on Saturday afternoon. Police said the incident is targeted.In a news release, police say they were called at about 8:25 a.m. by a family member to check on the welfare of a person in a home in the area of Gracedale Drive and Shaftsbury Avenue, near Yonge Street and Elgin Mills

  • 26-year-old man arrested after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted, police say

    A man is charged with indecent liberties with a child after police received a report of a sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl.