Police chase stolen quad bike for 30 miles

The stolen quad bike was recovered in a wooded area of Bradford [Lancashire Police]

A stolen quad bike has been recovered after a 30 mile (48km) police chase.

Officers were responding to a report of a burglary that had just taken place at a farm in Shawforth, Lancashire, in the early hours of Sunday.

They pursued the stolen quadbike into Bradford, West Yorkshire, where it had been taken off-road "into a heavily wooded and remote location".

Rossendale Police said those on the bike ran off, and inquiries were underway to trace them.

