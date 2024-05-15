Police chief backs Government on stop and search

Chief Constable Stephen Watson, of Greater Manchester Police, whose force has been rated the most improved in England and Wales - HEATHCLIFF O'MALLEY FOR THE TELEGRAPH

The head of Britain’s second largest police force has backed the Government on stop and search, saying a drive in the tactic had reduced knife crime hospital admissions by more than a quarter.

Stephen Watson, the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester, who has turned round the failing force with a back-to-basics approach, said stop and search done “lawfully, objectively and respectfully” was not controversial. “It’s police work,” he said in an interview with The Telegraph.

Mr Watson, whose force has been rated the most improved in England and Wales, has quadrupled stop and searches from 11,745 when he took over three years ago to 46,029 in the past year. This led to a fivefold increase – 438 per cent – in arrests and seizures of weapons, drugs or stolen goods, as well as reducing the number of victims.

“You will find people who will say there’s no causal link between stop and search and reducing crime,” he said.

“I cannot produce academic evidence that links stop and search to reducing crime. All I know is that as a police officer for 36 years, if you don’t stop and search and do not operate proactively, bad things happen.

“Is there a linkage between our quadrupling stop and search and a reduction in robbery and a reduction in firearms discharges in the street? I think there is.

“Is there a link between that and a 27 per cent reduction in people presenting at hospitals with knife injuries in Greater Manchester? I think there is.

“Is there a link between the fact that we are seizing more than 1,000 vehicles a month and the fact that fatalities are down by a third and all collisions are down by 20 per cent. I think there is.”

His comments come a day after Chris Philp, the policing minister, urged forces to increase their use of stop and search to combat a surge in knife crime to record levels in London and other areas in England and Wales.

Mr Watson said there had been fewer complaints despite the rise in stop and search and claims that it disproportionately targets black people.

“If proportionality were all for example, we’d stop and search far more women. The reality is we tend to stop young men aged 16 to 24. We don’t stop many women, because most of the time, it’s not women committing the offences,” he said.

When he took over the force, Mr Watson adopted a back-to-basics approach that prioritised “proactive” rather than “reactive policing”.

“We pick up the phone, we get to people quickly, we make accurate records, we investigate all reasonable lines of inquiry. We arrest bad people. We bring them to justice on behalf of those victims,” he said.

He put more bobbies on the beat, required officers to pursue every crime lead however minor and attend every burglary, demanded they turn out smartly with polished boots and slashed answer times for 999 calls from 25 seconds three years ago to four seconds – now one of the best performances in the country.

As a result, arrests have almost doubled in three years from 33,000 to 65,000, the force has solved 48 per cent more crimes (up from 24,481 to 36,261) including twice as many burglaries, and attended 88 per cent more domestic abuse incidents. He believes this has helped reduce homicides by 40 per cent to its lowest rate for a decade.

Although knife possession and drug offences are up, as a result of the stop and search approach, all crime is down by 7.7 per cent including neighbourhood crime (down 15.4 per cent), vehicle crime (16.2 per cent), robbery (11.2 per cent) and domestic abuse (9.5 per cent).

It is the second force turned round by Mr Watson, an arch critic of “woke” policing who quipped in a previous Telegraph interview that the only people he took the knee to were Queen Elizabeth II, God and Mrs Watson. He transformed South Yorkshire Police with the same back-to-basics formula.

‘We expect our people to intervene’

He believes officers should investigate and act on anti-social behaviour or if they smell cannabis in the street.

“We do expect our people to intervene when they see stuff that may be unlawful. We do not expect our officers to drive by things which don’t look right, or to walk past things that don’t look right,” he said.

“We should not look at crime through the prism of some sort of Home Office classification. I think you’ll look at crime through the prism of the victim’s experience.

“I expect my officers frankly to enforce moving traffic offences, litter and graffiti, right the way up through the spectrum because this is about being the police and if we’re not doing our jobs, then things start to fall below.

“I’m really proud of the fact that if you look at the performance of the force, it’s as much about the small stuff as it is about the big stuff.”