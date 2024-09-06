Police chief overseeing beleaguered Saskatchewan force paid $430K after retirement

The former chief of a beleaguered Saskatchewan police service that was subject to an independent inquiry was paid nearly $430,000 after he retired, public documents show.

The documents say Jonathan Bergen received $429,241 in 2023, roughly double the $200,626 he earned in 2022 and his $219,044 salary in 2021, while chief of police in Prince Albert. The province's third-largest city, with about 38,000 people, is north of Saskatoon.

Janet Carriere, chair of the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners, told The Canadian Press that Bergen's payout was part of his contract.

She didn't provide specifics of the arrangement but said the provision is standard practice.

"I would of course not always want to pay out like that, and it makes it a little tough for our budget as a police commission, but it was what it was," she said.

"We've hired a new police chief. We've stopped living in the past. We have to move on, and we have to create a better service."

Bergen retired from the force in May 2023 on the same day a Public Complaints Commission report found two officers neglected their duty in the hours before the death of a toddler.

The report found the officers, responding to a domestic violence call in 2022, didn't check on the well-being of 13-month-old Tanner Brass and left him "vulnerable and in danger" with his father.

The father, Kaij Brass, was sentenced in February to 16 years for manslaughter.

Bergen had suspended the officers with pay and requested an investigation into the matter a year before the report came out. He said last year the move resulted in relentless criticism, along with personal attacks and harassment towards his family.

His decision to retire from the force after 25 years was done in the best interests of the community, he said. If he were to discipline members or investigate further, he added, it could be misrepresented as being biased against the officers in the case.

Chief Patrick Nogier, who was named the permanent head of the force after Bergen's departure, said this week the suspended officers returned to work on remedial measures in November.

Since then, he said, one has quit and the other has been removed from active duty, as she is dealing with internal matters.

Nogier said Bergen's payout had no large effect on the policing budget. He added the force wants to turn the page.

Nolan Carter, president of the city's police union, has accused Bergen of causing deep wounds in the organization. He said in a statement he can't comment on the payout.

Carter added it was "very odd" the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority hired Bergen after his retirement.

The authority, which regulates alcohol, cannabis and most gambling in the province, lists Bergen on its website as a manager with gaming integrity and licensing.

The authority said in an email it doesn't provide details on staff, but those who work as inspectors and investigators often have law enforcement backgrounds.

Bergen did not respond to requests for comment.

The city and the office of Mayor Greg Dionne also did not respond to requests for comment.

Carriere said she was sad to see Bergen go.

"He was a good, decent human being, and unfortunately things just turned out the way they did," she said.

"The (Prince Albert Police) Association wasn't happy with him, and there was just no way to make it good for everyone."

Carriere said the death of the toddler still weighs on the commission.

"The relationship with the association is better, and we have a lot of work to do still."

Following the killing, along with three in-custody deaths in Prince Albert in 2021, the province struck an independent inquiry into the police force.

The province released recommendations from that inquiry in July 2023 but not the entire report.

Carter said members deserve to see the report in its entirety. Indigenous leaders also want it publicly released.

"Our membership is asking for closure, as this was a very troubling time for members and the service," Carter said.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Policing Ministry said in an email the full report won't be released because it contains personal, sensitive and confidential information.

Among the 45 recommendations, the report says the police service should complete a comprehensive policy review and develop a code of conduct for disciplining officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.

Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press