Police give 'all clear' after reports of suspicious bag in Over-the-Rhine

ABC News
Delphi, Indiana, resident Richard Allen was found guilty on all charges on Monday in the double murders of best friends Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14. The jury's verdict came on the fourth day of deliberations in the high-profile case that shocked the nation. Allen was convicted of felony murder for the killing of Abigail Williams while attempting to commit kidnapping; felony murder for the killing of Liberty German while attempting to commit kidnapping; murder for knowingly killing Abigail Williams; and murder for knowingly killing Liberty German.