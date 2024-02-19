Police commend Peterborough shop worker who threw shoe at robber

A detective has commended a shop worker who tried to hit a robber with her shoe.

Det Con Pete Wise said the woman showed bravery after Liam Tristram attacked her while robbing a shop in St Johns Street, Peterborough, last June.

Tristram, 35, was given a total prison sentence of nine years by a judge at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday after being convicted of robbery.

He had denied robbery but was found guilty after a trial in January.

Cambridgeshire Police said Tristram was "pretending to be injured" and using a crutch when he entered the shop at around 09:00 BST on 30 June.

"He asked for a pack of tobacco and, with the shopworker's back turned, he went behind the counter and hit her several times with the crutch, causing her to fall over," said a police spokesman.

"Tristram then stole about £450 worth of tobacco and two bottles of spirits, before making an unsuccessful attempt to steal the till."

Police said the woman had tried to hit Tristram with a shoe as he left the shop.

CCTV footage released by the police shows the barefoot woman raising her shoe as Tristram approaches her outside - then throwing it at him as he climbs onto a cycle and makes off.

Police did not name the woman.

The police spokesman said Tristram, of London Road, Yaxley, Cambridgeshire, was identified from footage captured at the scene and spotted by CCTV operators the day after the robbery.

"We take retail crime and attacks like this on shopworkers very seriously," said Det Con Wise.

"I'd like to commend the victim for her bravery in defending herself against Tristram during this traumatic incident.

"I'm pleased he was identified and has now faced justice."

A spokeswoman for Peterborough Crown Court said Tristram had been given a six-year sentence - plus an extension of three years - making a total of nine years.

The Sentencing Council says, on its website, that judges can extend sentence in they think it necessary to protect the public from serious harm.

