Police conclude searches in woodlands murder probe

Detectives investigating the death of Stuart Everett, whose dismembered torso was found in woodlands, say they have concluded their searches.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said investigation teams were still "working incredibly hard to find the answers that Stuart’s family need to process his death".

Stuart Everett's remains were found on wetlands at Kersal Dale in Salford on 4 April, prompting a murder inquiry.

Further remains were found at various locations and two men have been charged with murder, but both deny killing the 67-year-old.

GMP said it had identified 18 search locations where a "large number of recoveries" had been made.

The force said it would continue to work through the recoveries to see what is of significance to the investigation.

"It has been a challenging couple of months for everyone involved in this case," Det Sup Lewis Hughes, from GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said.

"We understand that our presence over the last four months will have been disruptive to local residents as many of the locations we searched were public places and we were there over weekends and bank holidays.

"Although we have concluded our searches, there is still much work to do."

Two men charged with murdering the 67-year-old appeared in court last week.

Michael Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, both denied murder at Manchester Crown Court.

Paying tribute, Stuart Everett's family said they were "united in grief" and wanted to thank people for their support.

"He was a unique and endearing character who always put his family and many friends first," they said.

"We as a family are united in our grief over the devastating news of Stuart's untimely death and the manner in which he died."

Det Sup Hughes said the force's actions had been focused on finding answers for his family while the investigation progressed.

"We have seen first-hand the emotion that has been felt in the communities across Salford and further afield.

"We said right at the start that we would leave no stone unturned, and this continues to be the case as we move forward with our investigation."

