Police to conduct DUI checkpoint in Yolo County. Here’s when and were

A local law enforcement agency will hold a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint starting Saturday evening in Central Woodland.

The Woodland Police Department will be stationed at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, the agency said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to police, the location of checkpoints are based on impaired driving-related crashes and arrests. They’re intended to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” police Chief Derrek Kaff said in the post. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

In addition to drunk driving, impaired drivers can include those using some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs, the release said.

Although cannabis use is legal in California, driving under the influence of marijuana is still prohibited, police said.

What are the penalties for DUI?

Drivers who are charged with a DUI offense for the first time face fines and penalties of $13,500 on average, as well as a suspended license, according to the Woodland Police Department.

