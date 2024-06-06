Police conduct further searches in New IRA inquiry

Searches were also conducted on Slievenaghy Road on Wednesday [BBC]

Police carried out further searches in County Antrim as part of an investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit were searching the Glenbuck Road and Duneany Road in Rasharkin on Thursday morning.

It followed other searches in north Antrim on Wednesday.

Police say that while nothing was found during the searches their investigation continues.

Army personnel and police were involved in searches on the Slievenaghy Road. [BBC]

On Wednesday, twenty army personnel and five members of the PSNI were involved in searches on the Slievenaghy Road.

One of the searches was in a wooded area along the road with the Army using metal detectors and digging at spots.

A search dog was also on site.

Another search was carried out earlier on Wednesday morning in the Garvagh Road area.