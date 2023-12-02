Police confirm father and son killed at home in Richmond, B.C.

Police say a 46-year-old man and his 13-year-old son were found dead in their home at the 6200 block of Goldsmith Drive. (Sohrab Sandhu/CBC - image credit)

Homicide investigators say a father and son were the victims of a double homicide at their home in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday night.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a Saturday statement that a 46-year-old man and his 13-year-old son were killed at their home in the 6200 block of Goldsmith Road.

Officers were first called to the house around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, when they found the bodies of the two victims.

Though police say they're still trying to find the motive behind the slaying, IHIT says they believe the killings were targeted.

Police say they're looking for public tips to help find a suspect in the double killing, pointing to the house's proximity to the Rocky View Playground in Richmond.

Police say they're looking for public tips to help find a suspect in the double killing, pointing to the house's proximity to the Rocky View Playground in Richmond. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said investigators are still looking for information from the public, especially since the house is located close to the Rocky View Playground and London Sports Fields.

"We are asking anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area of the Rocky View Playground or the adjoining pathways between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 to contact IHIT," said Pierotti in a statement.

Anyone with more information or dashcam video is asked to contact IHIT by calling 1-877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Police and IHIT are investigating after two people were found dead in a Richmond home.

IHIT say anyone with more information should get in touch. (Sohrab Sandhu/CBC)