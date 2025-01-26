Police cut into 'chop shop' and find stolen BMW

Essex Police found a stolen BMW and a van in a storage yard in the Wickford area [Essex Police]

Dismantled vehicles have been discovered after police officers cut their way into a "chop shop".

Essex Police said it had traced a stolen BMW to a storage yard in the Wickford area on Thursday.

The force secured a warrant to search the property and found the car inside and another van that was also believed to have been stolen for parts.

Sgt Ben Bailey, of the Basildon Community Policing Team, said police "were able to conduct a thorough search of the site" and they found the vehicles, alongside equipment and other items indicative of them being taken apart.

"We know the devastating impact that having your car, your van or your motorbike stolen can have, that's why it's a force priority and we're committed to bringing a halt to it by focussing on organised vehicle crime in particular," he said.

Inquiries into the thefts were ongoing, the force added.

