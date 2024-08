Police detain two dogs after hunt for beasts who mauled man to death

Police released a photo of one of the two American bulldogs believed to be involved in the incident - West Midlands Police

Police have detained two dogs they were searching for which are believed to have attacked a man found dead in the back garden of a property in Birmingham.

A 33-year-old man, who was looking after his brother’s dogs, was found dead in Hereford Close, Rubery, on Wednesday with injuries sustained from dog bites, West Midlands Police said. Officers believe the man was attacked by at least one dog.

Two dogs were seized by the force at the scene which are both believed to be American bulldogs, but the breeds of the other dogs are unknown.

Police had previously said there were “potentially” three dogs on the loose and have not yet confirmed whether they are seeking any more.