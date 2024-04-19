Police discover student's 129-page manifesto to shoot up school
A high school student has been charged after police discovered his plans to commit a school shooting. The student, 18-year-old Andrea Ye, was arrested Wednesday following the discovery of a 129-page manifesto detailing how he would carry out the shooting. Ye shared his writings, which he called fiction, with a friend in early March. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/police-student-who-wrote-129-page-manifesto-to-shoot-up-school-wanted-to-be-famous