Police Dispatcher Adopts Kitten Rescued From Under Bus

A police dispatcher adopted a kitten after officers rescued it from underneath a shuttle bus in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 2.

Footage from the University Circle Police Department shows officers removing the kitten from a cramped space underneath a shuttle bus.

After the rescue, dispatcher Emily Beny, who “fell in love” with the kitten, adopted her and named her Opal, according to the police department.

“We love saving lives but we also love helping rescue animals,” the police department said. Credit: University Circle Police Department via Storyful