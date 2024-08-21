Police and DNC protesters clash near Israeli consulate

STORY: :: Police and pro-Palestinian protesters scuffle near Israel's consulate in Chicago on DNC day 2

:: August 20, 2024

:: Chicago, Illinois

Dressed in helmets and holding batons, police pushed protesters away from the consulate, two miles (3km) from the United Center where the convention is being held.

On Monday (August 19) thousands of mostly peaceful pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the city in a show of anger against the Biden administration's support for Israel in the Gaza war.

Amid the protests, delegates held a ceremonial roll call vote on Harris's nomination on the convention floor. Harris officially clinched the nomination in a virtual vote nearly two weeks ago.