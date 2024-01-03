Police dog Ronnie retires after crime-fighting career in Bristol

Police dog Ronnie has served with Avon and Somerset Police for more than five years

A police dog is retiring after completing his last ever shift for Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

During his career, Ronnie helped to catch criminals, found vulnerable people and protected world leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall in 2021.

He was also at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as part of the security arrangements.

But after five and a half years, the dog has put his paws up to enjoy some well-earned rest.

Handler PC Dan Kemble said Ronnie had been trained as a general purpose police dog.

"He's trained to find people, particularly violent or vulnerable people who have gone missing, and find [items] discarded by people which could be vital evidence in an investigation," PC Kemble said.

On one occasion, Ronnie saved a missing man's life, after an initial search on foot and with drones failed to locate him.

"Ten minutes after me and him turn up, we found them and thankfully we were able to get them the medical treatment they required," PC Kemble said.

'A big softy'

As well as saving lives, Ronnie has captured people's hearts along the way.

"A lovable rogue is how people might describe him," said PC Kemble.

"He's given a few of the handlers a few grey hairs along the way, but he is so work-focused and a big softy at heart," he added.

Ronnie did his last shift on New Year's Day, which his handler described as a "sad day".

"But I will still keep in touch [after he moves on] to know what trouble he's up to while he's there," PC Kemble said.

