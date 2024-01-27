Police dog Seth snares burglary suspects in Mansfield

A young police dog has won praise for snaring three suspected burglars in Nottinghamshire.

PD Seth, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois, was on patrol with his handler in Mansfield when a call came in about a break-in at Harrop White Road allotments on Wednesday morning.

Officers contained the area but the smart canine alerted them that the perpetrators were close-by.

The suspects were chased and cornered by PD Seth and later arrested.

After climbing a garden fence to gain access to the site, PD Seth and his handler confronted three suspects next to a shed and challenged them.

Nottinghamshire Police said the three males had the chance to run away but decided to stay put when faced with a foot race with PD Seth.

A 28-year-old man and two boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody. They were later released on bail.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said the arrests "may not have been possible" without PD Seth.

The force said PD Seth, who was licenced in December, had made a busy start to his policing career.

This month he has also detained a runaway driver and a man who is thought to have stolen a high-performance car.

