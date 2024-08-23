Police Have Dropped Their Investigation Into The Tory Election Date Betting Row

A general view of New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the London Metropolitan Police. via Associated Press

The Metropolitan Police have dropped their investigation into the Tory election date betting scandal.

No charges will be brought against anyone linked to the controversy, which erupted shortly after Rishi Sunak announced that he was going to the country on July 4.

It emerged that several senior Tory officials, as well as a close aide to the then prime minister, had put money on the date before the announcement was made.

Betting watchdog the Gambling Commission launched an investigation into whether this broke the Gambling Act.

Meanwhile, the Met began its own probe into whether any of those allegedly involved were guilty of misconduct in a public office.

In a statement on Friday, Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin said the “high bar” for that offence had not been met.

“These allegations caused a significant dent in public confidence during the election campaign and it was right that they were investigated to explore all possible offences,” she said.

“While our involvement in the criminal investigation now ceases, it’s important that is not misinterpreted as an all-clear for those whose cases were looked at.

“There are still Gambling Act offences to consider and it is appropriate that they are taken forward by investigators from the Gambling Commission who have particular expertise in this field.”

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes said: “We clearly appreciate the level of public interest there is in this investigation but in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and to ensure a fair and just outcome, we are unable to comment further at this time, including the name of any person who may be under suspicion, or the total number of suspects.”

