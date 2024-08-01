Police in England urged to protect mosques as far right plans more rallies

Police officials have been urged to step up patrols outside mosques and asylum seeker accommodation amid plans for at least 10 far-right rallies across England in coming days.

Violent demonstrations have spread from Southport to London, Hartlepool, Manchester and Aldershot after the stabbing atrocity at a children’s holiday club on Monday.

Community leaders on Thursday said they were increasingly fearful of further unrest after mosques and asylum seeker accommodation were targeted by crowds of “intimidating” agitators.

The riots began after misinformation circulated widely online about the identity and motives of the suspect in the Southport murders, who was named on Thursday as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana.

The media had been unable to name the teenager, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, because he is under 18.

But a judge, Andrew Menary KC, said his name should be reported on the basis that continued anonymity risked “allowing others who are up to mischief to continue to spread disinformation in a vacuum”.

Rudakubana, 17, is next due to appear in court in October accused of murdering Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six, and attempting to murder 10 others.

Mosques in Southport and Hartlepool were attacked by rioters on Tuesday and Wednesday amid unfounded online rumours that the suspect was Muslim, when little if anything is known about his beliefs or motivation.

In Manchester, and Aldershot in Hampshire, asylum seeker accommodation was targeted by demonstrators carrying placards that read: “Deport them, don’t support them” and “no apartments for illegals”. In central London, demonstrators threw flares and cans while chanting “Rule Britannia”, “save our kids” and the mantra of the previous Conservative government: “stop the boats”.

Mosque Security, a firm that advises faith leaders on protection, said it had received inquiries from more than 100 mosques seeking help in recent days. Shaukat Warraich, its director, said the firm’s online security recommendations had been downloaded “in their hundreds” as a result of “the false anti-Muslim narrative being peddled following the Southport murders”.

There were also anecdotal reports of mosques cancelling events this weekend because of security fears.

The Guardian has seen details of at least 10 far-right rallies being planned for the coming days in towns and cities across England. Many of the events are taking place under the banner “enough is enough” and “protect our kids” – the same slogan used by demonstrators outside Downing Street, on Wednesday evening. More than 110 people were arrested after protesters clashed with police.

Counter-demonstrations are due to take place in Manchester and Liverpool amid fears that anti-immigration groups are feeling emboldened by the unrest inspired by the Southport murders.

One online group said its membership had “absolutely rocketed in the past few days”. Tell Mama, an organisation that tracks Islamophobia, called for greater police protection for mosques.

Iman Atta, its director, said: “We absolutely need to see the police organise and step up their patrols around mosques and asylum seeker accommodation. It would be good to see neighbourhood teams change their patrol times to provide additional reassurance to the communities.

“Last week has demonstrated how the far right can organise online and promote hate and misinformation towards Muslim communities, refugees and asylum seekers. We ask communities to keep calm, look out for each other and to remain vigilant.”

Nahella Ashraf, of Stand Up to Racism Manchester, said it would be “great” to see more police patrolling far-right activity this weekend but said this would not solve the longer term problems behind the riots.

“Before the election, with all the attacks on asylum seekers, it’s not surprising we’re seeing this unleashed,” she said. “We’ve had years where people are feeling angry and neglected and the cost of living crisis feeds into it. It’s the climate the politicians have set.”

Mark Webster, the chief constable of Cleveland police, said the unrest in Hartlepool was “mindless thuggery”.

Asked what the motivation was for the disorder, he said: “There is an opportunity to go out and damage things, and just exhibit a bit of violence. I don’t think there is a principle at stake, this was not a legitimate protest or demonstration.

“I think there is some mindless thuggery and that’s why we are being really proactive to go out and arrest people. There’s no excuse for last night.”