Kenneth Law to plead not guilty to all charges, lawyer says, as murder counts laid

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The lawyer for an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives says his client will be pleading not guilty to new murder charges.

The defence lawyer for Kenneth Law confirmed that his client is now facing 14 new charges of second-degree murder.

Matthew Gourlay says in an email that the charges were laid Monday, in Newmarket, Ont.

Law was previously charged with 14 counts of counselling and aiding suicide in Ontario.

Peel Regional Police investigators are set to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. today to provide new information on the investigation into Law.

Police have alleged that Law, who is from Mississauga, Ont., ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

Authorities in other Canadian regions and in other countries have said they are investigating possible links between deaths in their jurisdictions and Law's alleged activities.

British police have said they identified 232 people in the United Kingdom, 88 of whom died, who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly linked to Law.

Authorities in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand have also announced their own investigations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press