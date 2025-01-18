Police face off with protesting pro-Yoon supporters outside court

STORY: :: Supporters of South Korea’s impeached Yoon Suk Yeol scuffle with police outside a court hearing on his detention

:: Seoul, South Korea

:: January 18, 2025

Police reported at least 16 pro-Yoon demonstrators were arrested and detained during the tense standoff.

Yoon on Wednesday (January 15) became the country's first sitting president to be arrested, in a criminal probe related to his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.

Investigators requested a detention warrant on Friday (January 17) to extend their custody of Yoon for up to 20 days. He has been refusing to talk to investigators and has been held in Seoul Detention Centre since his arrest.