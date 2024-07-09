Police Federation demand ITV change ‘grossly offensive’ title of ‘Piglets’ show

ITV has become embroiled in a row with police over a “grossly offensive” decision to brand trainee officers “piglets”.

The broadcaster is set to air a comedy about cadets titled “Piglets”, in reference to the derogatory term “pig”, which has long been used to refer to police officers.

The Police Federation of England and Wales has taken issue with the “offensive” choice of language, and will formally demand that the title be changed.

Tiffany Lynch, acting national chairman of the Police Federation, said: “The new ITV show titled Piglets is highly offensive to police officers risking their lives to protect the public every day providing an emergency service.

“It is a disgusting choice of language to use for the title of a TV programme.”

She added: “Our colleagues are working hard and keeping people safe under relentless negative pressure at the moment, insulting our new in-service officers is unhelpful.

“The name of this show is also inflammatory against a landscape of rising threats and violence against officers.

“It is actually incredibly dangerous to incite more negativity and misinformation against a public sector service that’s already under so much pressure.”

Long history as an insult

The word “pig” has a long history as an insult, but came to greater political prominence in the 1960s, particularly among the Black Panthers anti-police protest group. Statements such as “the only good pig is a dead pig” made clear their opposition to the police as an arm of the establishment.

ITV’s new comedy sitcom Piglets, set in a fictional training school, is not understood to deal with any weighty political subjects, but officers are concerned it will contribute to negative attitudes toward the police and could affect staffing.

Mukund Krishna, the chief executive of the Police Federation, said: “The programme’s title is an insult to our brave and hard-working members.

“At a time when the service is fighting to attract and retain officers, ITV’s actions are totally undermining. The Federation will be writing to Ofcom and ITV to register its disgust and demanding a change.”

An ITV spokesman said: “Piglets is a fictional new comedy about a police training academy and the title is not intended to cause any offence, it’s a comedic and endearing play on words to emphasise the innocence and youth of our young trainees.”