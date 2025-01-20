Police feel 'hammer blow' of further spending cuts

Dan O'Brien - BBC News, WIltshire
·4 min read
Two police officers overlook Salisbury market square. They are pictured from behind and are wearing high-vis jackets with "Police" in white letters on a blue panel on them, and traditional police helmets
Wiltshire Police is already one of the lowest funded forces in England and Wales [BBC]

A police and crime commissioner (PCC) is warning it risks becoming "impossible" to deliver good policing if government funding does not rise.

Wiltshire is the latest force to warn of spending cuts in the year ahead, which the organisations representing ordinary officers has called a "hammer blow" to morale.

The county's PCC says the force can carry on improving in 2025-26 despite this, but warned it would "become more difficult, perhaps impossible" the next year.

The Home Office said police have the funding needed to keep communities safe.

Phil Matthews-Dawson outside Devizes Police Headquarters. He is wearing a checked blue jacket, a dark shirt and a bright blue tie. He has a goatee beard and dark hair
Wiltshire Police Federation Chair, Phil Matthews-Dawson, said even kit like warm jackets and IT equipment was becoming harder for officers to get hold of because of budgets [BBC]

The Wiltshire Police Federation - the closest thing police officers have to a workers' union - is urging residents and MPs to write to ministers about the funding shortfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The morale that the cops are feeling when the job they're being asked to do is ever-harder, it's just taking a massive hit," said its chairman Phil Matthews-Dawson.

It comes off the back of a year of intense pressure in which Wiltshire Police has managed to improve performance enough to be taken out of special measures by Her Majesty's Inspectorate.

"The thanks we get from that is the government asking us to cut even more money," added Mr Matthews-Dawson.

One of the Federation's workplace representatives, PC Abbie Osbourne, works in the longer-term investigation team and said officers "don't see this light at the end of the tunnel" for when pressure will ease.

"Officers are at breaking point," PC Osbourne said.

"They want to do the job well and they just feel like they're undervalued. It's quite hard to reassure them that things will get better."

Police Commissioner Philip Wilkinson in the Wiltshire control room and call centre in Devizes. He is wearing a fawn-coloured jacket, a pale blue shirt and a dark tie with yellow spots on it
PCC Philip Wilkinson believes staff and officers at Wiltshire remain "enthused" and highlighted recent improvements in the control room call response time - but warned government funding could soon become too tight. [BBC]

"People are concerned and rightly so," Chief Constable Catherine Roper told the BBC, but added she still felt the force could carry on improving the service it delivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Honestly it is going to be tough but we are dedicated to doing it, so I do understand the mood music and I do understand why people are feeling the way that they are but we are taking it carefully and with absolute care and concern."

To balance its books, even with a proposed local tax rise, Wiltshire Police is planning to close some buildings, reduce the number of vehicles and cut civilian staff by not filling vacancies.

It could mean small rural stations could close, but the force has committed to keeping those with existing public reporting desks.

Although the number of police officers will not be cut, there are warnings the workload of a reduced civilian staff may put more pressure on frontline officers.

While it remains committed to creating a long-awaited large new police station in the Salisbury area, bigger plans to redevelop the force headquarters in Devizes have been shelved due to the financial pressure.

Police cars outside Devizes HQ. They are white with blue patterns and "police" written in blue lettering on their bonnets
The planned redevelopment of the ageing Devizes headquarters has been shelved, and there could be fewer police vehicles due to the savings plan [BBC]

Deciding how to prioritise the budget for Wiltshire, one of the smallest police forces in England, is the responsibility of the PCC.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is currently running a consultation on raising the police share of council tax by the maximum allowed - £14 a year for a Band D household, a increase for Wiltshire of just over 5%.

He rejected claims morale was low, saying officers and staff were "enthused" about their recent improved performance, but warned it "would become increasingly difficult".

"Should these cuts - which they are - by the government be placed upon us in the next financial year it would become even more difficult and perhaps impossible," he said.

Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Roper in full uniform
Wiltshire's Chief Constable Catherine Roper promised officer numbers would not be cut - but warned the savings would be "tough" to achieve [BBC]

Overall police funding is increasing nationally and locally, but even with expected local tax rises, Wiltshire still needs to make £6.4m in savings.

This is because the cash increase does not keep pace with increased costs in things like wages, National Insurance, and other unavoidable budget lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government said the force's budget in 2025/26 is expected to be £171m, up £10m on 2024/25.

A Home Office spokesperson said "We are ensuring police have the funding to keep our communities safe and deliver on our Safer Streets Mission.

"We have announced funding of up to £19.5bn for the policing system in England and Wales under the provisional police funding settlement for 2025-26."

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related Internet links

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Meme Coin Immediately Crashes After Melania’s Cryptocurrency Launch

    Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40%, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “The Offi

  • 'Shock and awe': Trump plans 100 immediate executive actions. Here's what could be coming.

    Donald Trump intends to start his second White House term by unleashing more than 100 executive orders and directives.

  • Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend Trump inauguration in-person as event moves indoors

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in person, now that the event is being moved indoors.Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of frigid temperatures in the U.S. capital."Most ticketed guests will no longer be able to attend the [inauguration] ceremonies in person, including Premier Danielle Smith," Sam Blackett, the premier's press secretary, told CBC News in a statement. Bla

  • 4 Things the Middle Class Likely Won’t Be Able To Afford Once Trump Takes Office

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office for a second time on Jan. 20, and big changes are expected due to his proposed policies. While he has promised the country a shift in the economy, it...

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Lindsey Graham Berates CBS Host for Tough Questions: ‘Worry About Reporting the News Fairly’

    Republican senator and Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham blasted CBS Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan after she questioned him on the incoming Trump administration’s threats against journalists. Brennan had been interrogating Graham on whether he endorsed Kash Patel to become the next FBI director despite several questions raised by US lawyers and national security veterans who have worked with him. When the CBS host asked Graham whether he would be asking Patel about his threats against journa

  • Exclusive-German ambassador warns of Trump plan to redefine constitutional order, document shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.

  • Trump won't wait to review CUSMA trade pact, experts say

    WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs has sent shockwaves through America's closest neighbours — but it's likely just a first step in his plan to rattle a critical trilateral trade pact.

  • Elon Musk Moves to Make His Own Mar-a-Lago Near BFF Trump in D.C

    Billionaire CEO Elon Musk appears to be looking to create his very own Mar-a-Lago in the nation’s capital. Multiple anonymous sources told Eater that the world’s richest man is aiming to make the winning bid on the Line, a trendy D.C. hotel that is up for auction, and turn into a “private social club.” The once buzzy 220-room hotel, which opened just seven years ago, went to auction after it failed to meet its owners’ financial expectations, according to The Real Deal.

  • Don Jr.’s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Tags Along With Him for Inauguration Festivities

    Donald Trump Jr. had an unexpected guest in tow as he made the rounds in Washington D.C. over the weekend ahead of his father’s inauguration. The eldest Trump child was spotted Saturday being trailed by his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as he greeted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife, Heloísa Wol. The friendly exes were captured in a video posted to Eduardo’s Instagram stories, captioned “🇺🇸🤝🇧🇷 Time to celebrate buddy" and tagging Don Jr., who

  • Donald Trump’s pledge to ‘drill, baby, drill’ meets the reality of fracking in rural Pennsylvania

    Promises made by Donald Trump to unleash the fracking industry played a vital role in his fight to win Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 US election. Despite the consequences the industry has had for the health of rural communities like Dimock in the north of the state, many residents continue to support the incoming president. A double yellow line marks the centre of Route 29, expanding at the top of each rolling hill that sweeps across the frozen landscape of northeast Pennsyl

  • Trump's family circle has a different look as he returns to the White House

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When Donald Trump returns to the White House on Monday, his family circle will look a little different than it did when he first arrived eight years ago.

  • Liz Truss Has Gone To Washington For Donald Trump's Inauguration And The Online Reaction Is Not Kind

    The short-lived prime minister said the new presidency "can't come soon enough".

  • Vance will make his mark as the first millennial vice president and the potential MAGA torchbearer

    NEW YORK (AP) — As he prepares to become the nation's first millennial vice president, JD Vance is already the presumptive heir to the “Make America Great Again” movement.

  • Canada to hold an unusual inauguration day party in Washington

    Some Donald Trump fans stopped to snap photos of an unexpected sight during their inauguration jaunt through downtown Washington, D.C."Canada congratulates Donald Trump," one exclaimed on Sunday, as he read the sign atop the Canadian Embassy flanked by enormous maple leaf flags off Pennsylvania Avenue."Think Justin Trudeau's up there?"No, the prime minister was not there. But more than 1,500 people may, indeed, be there attending Canada's quadrennial inauguration day party on Monday.This year's

  • Bannon Predicts ‘Criminal’ Zuckerberg Will ‘Flip’ on Trump

    Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has dubbed Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg a “criminal” and said he would be likely to betray the MAGA movement despite his recent efforts to woo the president-elect. The War Room podcast host told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on This Week that he saw Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as “supplicants.” “They’re not there as the oligarchs,” he asserted in an interview that aired Sunday. “We had no power. President Trump wa

  • Opinion - Mexico’s corn policy risks North America’s economic ties

    President Sheinbaum’s handling of this issue will define her legacy and Mexico’s role in the region.

  • Trump says he will quickly release JFK, Robert Kennedy, MLK assassination files

    President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he would release classified documents in the coming days related to the assassinations of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Trump, who returns to the White House on Monday, promised on the campaign trail to release classified intelligence and law enforcement files on the 1963 assassination of JFK, as America's 35th president is widely known. He had made a similar promise during his 2017 to 2021 term, and he did in fact release some documents related to JFK's 1963 slaying.

  • The Trump family flies to DC on plane provided by Biden ahead of inauguration on Monday

    President Biden sends a military plane to bring Trump and family to DC on Saturday ahead of Inauguration Day.

  • MSNBC Rips Bondi’s ‘Slack-Jawed, Whacked Out’ Confirmation Hearing

    Hosts of MSNBC’s flagship weekend talk show have blasted Pam Bondi’s performance during her confirmation hearings in the U.S. senate ahead of likely becoming the nation’s next Attorney General. Noting that Bondi had in many instances skirted entirely the questions put to her by the panel of senators, The Weekend host Michael Steele drew particular attention to an exchange between the former Florida Attorney General and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Steele said, “What is stunning to me is that level of