Police foil Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert terror attack
The 32-year-old singer is in the midst of her Eras World Tour with performances planned at Vienna's Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. Authorities have now revealed that a plot to attack the concert has been foiled and two people have been arrested - including a 19-year-old man. The teenage suspect was reportedly arrested an hour outside Vienna and the second suspect was arrested in the capital on Wednesday. Metro reports that Franz Ruf, The General Director for Public Security…