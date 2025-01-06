Police force achieves best crime-solving rate

A police force has achieved the best crime-solving rate in England and Wales after refusing to ignore any incident reported.

Norfolk Constabulary has a charging rate for offences of 11.99 per cent. That puts it at the top of the police force league table, with a charging rate nearly three times that of the bottom-placed Metropolitan Police, Britain’s biggest force, where just 4.28 per cent of offences result in a charge.

Norfolk also brings criminals to justice in one in five crimes when out-of-court sanctions such as fines, cautions and community resolutions are included.

In an exclusive article for The Telegraph, Paul Sanford, Norfolk’s chief constable, attributed its success to a back-to-basics approach where it refused to downgrade any crime as too trivial to investigate.

“There is a clear focus throughout the organisation that all crime is a priority, regardless of the severity or value of loss,” he said.

That is no more evident than in the force’s approach to shoplifting, where Norfolk also tops the table for bringing offenders to justice. Nearly half of all store thefts are solved and a third (32.8 per cent) result in a charge, six times the 5.3 per cent of the Met.

Mr Sanford said the force also ensured every new recruit honed their investigative skills in support units as such investment at the start of an officer’s career was “critical” to ensuring they were “fit for the future” and delivered what the public expected of them.

Thirdly, he said the force set store by technology including facial recognition and data analysis to improve performance, identify common suspects and their links to multiple crimes and to boost response times.

“All this data allows us to target the most prolific offenders, while maintaining rigorous oversight of those suspects we are yet to detain,” said Mr Sanford.

He has been in post since December 2021. In those three years the proportion of crimes solved has risen from one in seven (14 per cent) to one in five (21 per cent).

New local performance benchmarks

It comes as Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, is set to announce new local performance benchmarks for every community in England and Wales to hold them to account for the extra 13,000 bobbies she plans to put on the beat to tackle everyday crimes such as burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour.

At the top of the league table, Norfolk is followed by City of London with 10.65 per cent of offences resulting in a charge, then Cheshire (10.48 per cent), Cumbria 10.44 per cent and Merseyside (10.35 per cent).

At the bottom are the Met Police (4.28 per cent), West Midlands (4.96 per cent), Sussex (5.58 per cent), Gloucestershire (5.65 per cent) and Surrey (6.05 per cent), according to the analysis of Home Office data by The Telegraph.

Yvette Cooper greets West Yorkshire Police officers in Halifax in December - Owen Humphreys/PA

As well as solving crime, Mr Sanford said preventing it was “better than cure”. “We apply this principle in many ways, including using civil orders to control the criminal behaviours of repeat offenders, including banning shoplifters from our town centres to prevent future offences,” he said.

However, he warned efforts by police to tackle crime were being frustrated by record court backlogs that were delaying their efforts to bring offenders quickly to justice.

“When justice is delivered swiftly, it is most efficient and effective in being a deterrent, as seen with the disorder last year. The delays in our court system are a huge concern to me and they frustrate our efforts to stop the offending of those who cause our communities so much harm,” he said.

Shortfall in government funding

He also warned that a £1.3 billion shortfall in government funding for police forces will make it harder to bring offenders to justice.

“The recent police funding settlement announcement leaves forces facing an estimated £1.3 billion gap in finances over the next two years. Inevitably, this will make the ambition that all forces have of bringing more offenders to justice much harder,” he said.

He said that lack of central capital funding for technology was also hampering crime fighting. “Crime is increasingly complex to investigate and the technological infrastructure within policing is not keeping pace with development, which will make it harder to achieve outcomes for victims,” he said.

“Police Chiefs currently receive no capital funding, limiting our ability to modernise and keep pace.”

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “The figures are unacceptably bad especially in the poor performing forces such as the Met and West Midlands. The police agreed over a year ago to always follow up lines of inquiry but they are failing to do so despite record funding and police numbers.

“They should always run an image through the police national database, follow up geo-locating information and follow up stolen goods on online market sites. The best forces are doing this already but the others have a lot to learn. This is not acceptable.”