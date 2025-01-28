Police force that investigated Telegraph columnist could slash jobs

The force drew controversy last year when it investigated Allison Pearson for allegedly stirring racial hatred in a social media post - Elliott Franks

The police force that investigated Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson is set to become the first to slash officers’ jobs to meet a funding shortfall.

Essex Police has announced that it could axe all 99 police community support officer (PCSO) roles within the force, pending consultation, as it faces a £12.5 million budget shortfall for 2025/26.

The force also proposes to reduce staff numbers by around 65 and stop all “non-critical” building and technology projects.

It could also cut a location allowance that is paid to its officers in the south-east and remove the detective allowance, meaning officers face a reduction in pay.

The force was at the centre of a free speech controversy last year when it investigated Pearson for allegedly stirring racial hatred with a tweet she posted. The investigation was subsequently dropped.

‘Significant impact on force’s operational capacity’

The cost cutting came after police chiefs warned that 3,500 officers face the axe despite a rise in council taxes to fund forces.

They told Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, last month that her funding settlement will leave them with a shortfall of £218 million this year, which will “inevitably lead to cuts across forces”.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council predicted that forces would be left with “significant deficits” because of a gap in their finances, which would soar to an estimated £1.3 billion over the next two years.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, has been told by police chiefs that her funding settlement will leave forces with a shortfall of £218 million this year - Leon Neal/PA

It followed the Home Office setting out a provisional 3.5 per cent real-terms increase – equivalent to nearly £1 billion – in overall police funding.

However, Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said the Government settlement “is not enough to meet pay and inflationary pressures”.

Essex Police requested the maximum precept increase allowed – equivalent to a 5.66 per cent rise for a Band D property, which would take the yearly total to £260.37.

The force said the proposed precept increase, together with the suggested cuts, would allow it to maintain its current officer numbers.

It added that “urgent action” taken to address a budget shortfall, including axing all PCSOs and reducing the number of staff, would have a “significant impact on the force’s operational capability”, however.

‘Financially there is nowhere left for us to go’

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “I’ve said repeatedly for the last few months that all I want is fair funding for a force that is already efficient – delivering tens of millions in savings over the last decade – driving down crime and working hard to keep our communities safe.

“Despite our extensive efforts to balance the books for the next financial year, we still have a shortfall. The only thing left therefore that we can look at is reducing our people – that is the position that no Chief Constable wants to be in.

“I know our communities do not want to see this either, but financially there is nowhere left for us to go.”

He said that he and the force are “on the same page as the Government, we all want more officers on our streets – but these things can’t happen without the appropriate funding and sadly there is just not enough money in the pot”.

The Essex Police, Fire and Crime Panel will meet on Feb 4 to consider the proposed precept increase. Britain’s biggest force, the Metropolitan Police, has said that it is facing reductions of up to 2,300 officers out of a workforce of 34,000 and an additional cut of 400 civilian staff because of a £450 million budget shortfall.