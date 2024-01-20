Police force refers itself to watchdog over 999 call before Norfolk deaths

A police force has referred itself to the police watchdog after it emerged officers were not deployed to the house where four members of the same family were found dead following a 999 call from the address on Friday morning.

The bodies of a 45-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and two young children were found inside an address in Costessey, Norfolk on Friday following a call from a member of the public shortly before 7am.

The man has been named in reports as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

Norfolk Police said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere. All four were found with injuries.

The force had already referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct on Friday over police contact about a missing person inquiry at the address last month.

A force spokesperson said: “A second referral has been made to the IOPC today (20 January) following the identification of a 999 call made yesterday morning at 6am by a man at the address and police resources were not deployed.”

A cordon remains in place and forensic teams are continuing to investigate inside the property on Allan Bedford Crescent.

Officers will remain on the Queen’s Hill estate throughout Saturday as the investigation continues.

Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property. Norfolk Constabulary said officers forced their way into an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, shortly before 7am following a call from a member of the public. The bodies of four people were found inside and the force believes they were all known to each other. Picture date: Friday January 19, 2024.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess said: “We’ve had a heavy police presence in the area since yesterday morning and there’s understandably concern in the local community.

“However, their help and support in the investigation has been unwavering and on behalf of everyone involved in this devastating incident, we’re extremely grateful for that.

“Today, the focus of our inquiries remains at the address and we’re examining local CCTV.

“While we’re still piecing together what’s happened, at this stage we remain satisfied that this is an isolated incident.

“We’re aware of commentary on social media and in news media, however, I would emphasise that formal identification is yet to take place.

“As I said yesterday, we believe the man and two children lived at the address, and while the woman was staying there, she wasn’t a permanent resident.”

A forensic investigator outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property. Norfolk Constabulary said officers forced their way into an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, shortly before 7am following a call from a member of the public. The bodies of four people were found inside and the force believes they were all known to each other. Picture date: Friday January 19, 2024.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Churches opened on Saturday so people could pay tribute to the victims.

Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher said local clergy were offering support in the communities they serve and would be opening churches over the weekend for those who wish to pay tribute.

Among them is St Edmund’s Church, where people could light a candle and pray between 3-4pm on Saturday.

The Diocese of Norwich Facebook account wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the tragic news in Costessey.”

Police want to hear from potential witnesses.

People can contact the force online or on 101 quoting crime reference NC-19012024-39.

To stay anonymous ring independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.