Police force's bill to catch rioters tops £660,000

A police force's bill to track down those who took part in violent disorder has reached more than £660,000.

Cleveland Police set up Operation Macadamia in the aftermath of riots in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough in August.

It led to dozens of arrests, but the force believes 143 suspected offenders have yet to be identified, meaning more detective work is required.

Now the force hopes if can recoup some of the bill from the Home Office.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it had asked the force how it intended to meet the costs of the operation, whether a specific sum had been earmarked, and where it would come from.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said that the operational costs of policing the riots and the cost of investigations could be supported with additional funding from the special grant for policing.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has previously indicated that this could help meet the cost of “exceptional events”.

The statement added that that the response to the violent disorder remained ongoing, and support from the public in providing information about offenders had been “overwhelming”.

He said: “Cleveland Police remains focussed on identifying those responsible and the force’s efforts are unwavering in working through CCTV and mobile phone footage, along with other lines of enquiry.”

A spokeswoman for the Home Office confirmed Ms Cooper had written to affected forces about the cost of the riots, but made no further comment.

