Police forces withdraw from X after Elon Musk takeover

Many organisations doubt the veracity of content on Elon Musk’s X - AP Photo/Evan Vucci

British police forces have begun withdrawing from X after Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform, a survey has found.

The social media platform, formerly Twitter, was used to spread misinformation linked to the Southport stabbings which sparked riots across Britain this summer.

On Monday, Mr Musk, the billionaire owner of X, appeared to back a petition calling for a fresh UK general election as “the people of Britain have had enough of a tyrannical police state”.

Mr Musk’s comment in August that civil war in Britain was “inevitable” was criticised by Sir Keir Starmer.

Critics say that Mr Musk’s approach fosters hate speech, though the billionaire has said he is defending free speech.

Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, bought X for £34 billion in October 2022 and pledged to unblock thousands of accounts that had previously been suspended.

He went on to reverse lifetime bans on the accounts of the far-Right activist Tommy Robinson and the commentator Katie Hopkins, the latter of which had been removed by X’s previous owners over “hateful content”.

In October, it emerged that North Wales Police had ceased posting on X.

In a statement at the time, Amanda Blakeman, the chief constable of North Wales Police, said that it was important that they were able to “communicate timely, factual and relevant information to our communities”.

She added: “This was becoming increasingly difficult to achieve on X as a platform. Alongside this, we also felt that the platform was no longer consistent with our values, and therefore we have withdrawn our use of it.”

Others are now moving in the same direction, according to a survey carried out by Reuters.

Reuters visually monitored posts on X from 44 police services and British Transport Police over the three months to Nov 13.

It focused on ones that had noticeably fewer posts, comparing their output to a year previously.

West Midlands Police, one of Britain’s biggest police forces which serves the second city of Birmingham, reduced its X posts by around 95 per cent in annual terms in that period.

Lancashire Constabulary cut its usage of X by around three-quarters compared with a year ago.

Far-Right leader Tommy Robinson’s account was reinstated on X under Elon Musk - REUTERS/Chris J Ratcliffe

“We understand that, as the digital landscape changes, so too does our audiences’ channels of choice,” the force said.

Derbyshire Constabulary, which serves around a million people in central England, made its last original post on Aug. 12 and has responded only to queries since.

It said it was reviewing its social media presence.

Other forces said X remained useful for updates on things such as road closures, but platforms like Facebook and Instagram were better for reaching communities.

North Wales Police is the only force to officially quit the social media platform completely. X did not respond to a request for comment.

The Telegraph previously revealed The Guardian would stop posting on X, as it accused Mr Musk of failing to stop “disturbing content” including “far-Right conspiracy theories and racism”.

X had just over 10 million British app users in October, compared with 4.5 million for Threads and 433,000 for Blue Sky, according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb.

But usage is dropping, with X’s British app users down 19 per cent on a year ago, Similarweb data showed.