Police: Former employee accused of making threats against Evendale Walmart arrested
Police: Former employee accused of making threats against Evendale Walmart arrested
Police: Former employee accused of making threats against Evendale Walmart arrested
A Spanish tourist has suffered a group sexual assault in the Dumka district while travelling around the world with her husband.
Police have announced an arrest in connection to the death of 23-year-old pregnant Rebekah Byler that has shaken an Amish community in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania State Police announced early Saturday morning that Shawn Cranston -- a 52-year-old man from Corry, Pennsylvania -- has been arrested in connection with the murder of the Amish woman and is now facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child, burglary and criminal trespass. The criminal complaint for Cranston alleges that he killed her by "shooting her in the head and/or slashing her throat."
Jon G. Fuller/Getty ImagesA polygamous religious community in Utah is actually a criminal cult that trafficked young girls and forced them into early marriages that were sometimes incestuous, a new lawsuit alleges.Ten women who left or escaped the alleged sect led by Paul Elden Kingston on Wednesday filed a federal complaint against Kingston, thirteen of his family members, and several other members. The complaint, which is nearly 140 pages long, also names as defendants dozens of businesses and
Sarm Heslop, 41, of Southampton, went missing from a catamaran in the US Virgin Islands almost exactly three years ago.
Maksym Kuzminov, a 28-year-old Russian helicopter pilot, was living in Spain under a false identity. Authorities found him killed in February.
Kenosha County Sheriff's DepartmentA pair of suspicious-looking rollerblades whose wheels were “infused” with cocaine led local authorities to seize thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs from a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.Homeland Security first flagged a suspicious package from Bogota, Colombia—containing the rollerblades—that was marked for delivery to a house in Kenosha last week, the sheriff’s department said. Customs and Border Patrol as
The son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was originally sentenced to prison for three years over the incident in November 2022
A Nova Scotia man is out on bail after being charged in the Bahamas in connection with allegations of sexual assault against an elderly Canadian woman with Alzheimer's. Her family says it happened while she was vacationing with relatives. Global’s Heidi Petracek has the details.
The masked men tried to force the family into their house, officials say.
A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a Houston-area minor under age 13 who was missing for eight days before being found safe.
Corrinne O’Connor, the mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead after a fall from a 17th story apartment, was indicted by a grand jury.
Toronto police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered at a waste management facility earlier this week.On Friday, officers were called to a waste management facility on New Toronto Street, near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard W.Investigators said the body of a man was believed to have been brought to the facility in a waste management truck. No other information has been released."Police are working to determine who he is and where the truck originated from, which may
Clackamas County SheriffThe former principal of a religious school in Oregon and his teacher wife have been charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl on the basketball team they coached.Now police say they believe there may be other victims, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.David Alan Wakefield, 60, and Rachel Jean Wakefield, 54, were co-coaches at Damascus Christian School when the girl was allegedly abused between 2013 and 2017.They were arrested after a grand jury
TORONTO — Investigators with the Toronto Police are reviewing whether illegal activity occurred during a weekend protest that led to the cancellation of a reception hosted by the prime minister for a visiting G7 leader, the force said Sunday. The Saturday evening event at the Art Gallery of Ontario was meant to cap off a day of meetings between Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Toronto, but it was abruptly cancelled after demonstrators shouting pro-Palestinian slogans b
Marlly Jarina Ardila-Urrego and Chun Ho Vincent Lai have been charged with kidnapping, burglary and robbery
NEW YORK (AP) — Omar Abu Kuwaik is far from his home in Gaza. The 4-year-old’s parents and sister were killed by an Israeli airstrike, when he lost part of his arm. He’s one of the lucky ones. Through the efforts of family and strangers, Omar was brought out of Gaza and to the United States, where he received treatment, including a prosthetic arm. He spent his days in a house run by a medical charity in New York City, accompanied by his aunt. It was a small measure of grace in a sea of turmoil f
OAKVILLE — Ontario's police watchdog says it has launched an investigation after a man was allegedly shot and killed by police at a home in Oakville, Ont. The Special Investigations Unit says Halton Regional Police were called to the home west of Toronto shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing. The SIU says two officers found a man inside the home and shot him, but it provided no details about their interactions. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead
Former President Trump continued his attacks on the top prosecutors in his Georgia election subversion trial, as the judge prepares to determine if the two will will be disqualified from the case due to their once-romantic relationship. “WHERE DID FANI GET ALL THAT CASH? NO WAY SHE PAID HER LOVE, ‘PROSECUTOR’ NATHAN WADE, BACK,” Trump…
Three members of the woman’s family were arrested, officials say.
Dozens of police officers across the UK have been convicted of crimes including rape, sexual assault and sex offences against children in the three years since the murder of Sarah Everard, new data shows.