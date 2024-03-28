Police Gather Outside Tube Station After 2 People Injured in Reported Stabbing

British Transport Police (BTP) have urged people with information to come forward after two people were injured in a stabbing incident at a tube station in south London on Wednesday, March 27.

The BTP said they responded to reports of a stabbing on the northbound platform of Kennington Underground station. The suspect had left the area by the time they arrived at the scene along with the Metropolitan Police.

“The injured victims were taken to hospital, where they remain in critical but stable condition,” BTP said.

No arrests had yet been made, the BTP said.

This footage by X user @peterhenders0n shows police gathered outside Kennington Underground Station on Wednesday evening. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful