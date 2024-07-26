Police gear up as rally organised by Tommy Robinson and counter-protest set to take place during Trans Pride

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, leads protest through London (PA Wire)

Hundreds of police officers are gearing up for a central London protest organised by Tommy Robinson, billed as “the biggest patriotic show of force this country has ever seen”.

A cordon will separate supporters of Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, from Stand Up To Racism counter-demonstrators on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile a third event, Trans Pride, will consist of a march from Langham Place ending at Wellington Arch where speeches will take place.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said around 1,000 officers are on duty supporting the policing operation and any troublemakers - or those spouting hate speech - will face robust police action.

Robinson’s “We Stand United Again” rally plans to set off from outside the Royal Courts of Justice and end in Trafalgar Square where speeches are due to be delivered on a stage.

On Friday, Mr Robinson claimed: “If like me, you’ve been sickened by another week of imported crimes and riots, added to the already huge flames of our broken society, march with us.”

Stand Up To Racism said their “mass mobilisation” - supported by trades unions - would “isolate fascist fraudsters like Tommy Robinson” who are “not welcome in London - or anywhere”.

Co-convenor Sabby Dhalu said: “Only three weeks after Reform UK made the biggest electoral breakthrough by a far-right party in British history, an emboldened Tommy Robinson will be mobilising thousands through central London to Trafalgar Square this Saturday.

“That fascists have been given permission to rally in Trafalgar Square is a travesty.

“Events in Trafalgar Square should be inclusive and open to all, not for those that incite racism, Islamophobia, violence and hatred.”

Tommy Robinson led away by police officers at earlier march against antisemitism in London (PA Wire)

Conditions have been imposed under the Public Order Act on the two protest marches by Robinson and Stand Up To Racism, with the aim of preventing serious disruption.

Ch Supt Wingrove, who is in charge of operations, said: “This weekend sees a number of groups with opposing views assembling in central London.

“In response we are deploying a significant number of officers as part of a carefully planned operation.

“Our first priority is to keep the peace to ensure that those exercising their right to lawful protest can do so safely.

“We have proactively used our powers under the Public Order Act to manage the timings and routes of marches and assemblies, ensuring that the groups are kept apart. Officers will intervene decisively to deal with any breaches of those conditions, prevent crime, and to respond to any other incidents.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe and be safe in London. Those who abuse the right to protest in an effort to unlawfully intimidate others or to use hate speech can expect to face police action.

“The police presence will be very visible and I would urge anyone out and about in London, whether participating in these events or not, to speak to an officer if they feel unsafe or wish to report an incident.”

No conditions have been imposed in advance of the Trans Pride event, Met Police said.

A number of roads across Westminster will be closed. It’s likely that this will cause “significant disruption and motorists are encouraged to consider using public transport or alternative routes”, the Met said.

In June, a previous rally by Robinson saw speeches from him, Reclaim leader Laurence Fox and political commentator Carl Benjamin in Parliament Square.

Two people were arrested - one arrest for drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker, while the other related to an incident where a woman was subjected to racial abuse.