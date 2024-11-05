Police attacked with fireworks, bricks and bottles

There was a significant police presence in the Niddrie area [BBC]

Police officers have been attacked with fireworks, bricks and bottles during a Bonfire Night of disorder across parts of Scotland.

Missiles were thrown at riot police gathered in the Gilmerton and Sighthill areas of Edinburgh.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, who is also MP for Edinburgh South, described the scenes in Gilmerton as "disgraceful and unacceptable".

It came after Police Scotland officers were given stop and search powers to deal with firework-related anti-social behaviour in the Gracemount, Moredun and Niddrie areas of the city.

Ian Murray said: "We must stop the sale of fireworks to those who wish to use this time of year to cause havoc on our streets."

Police Scotland confirmed the stop and search powers were brought in after the force received “intelligence” of potential trouble.

Supt Neil Wilson from Edinburgh Division said: "We are currently responding to incidents of disorder involving large groups of youths throwing a range of objects, including fireworks, bricks and bottles, across Edinburgh.

"Local policing teams are being supported by specialist resources as part of Operation Moonbeam."

Control zones banning the use of fireworks in certain areas of the city are in place until 10 November for the first time.

Police used several vans to block Niddrie Mains Road between Duddingston Road West and Duddingston Park South and the public were asked to avoid the area.

A police helicopter was also brought in to assist with the operation.

A police helicopter flies overhead as police roadblocks are set up [BBC]

A police spokesman said: "The helicopter is just one of the specialist resources supporting local policing teams in keeping people safe and responding to firework offences."

The force asked the public to continue reporting any incidents.

Bus operator Lothian withdrew services from Niddrie at about 17:00 as a "preventative measure", while police blocked off Niddrie Mains Road following reports of youths throwing fireworks at officers.

The area was where an officer was injured and buses were damaged by pyrotechnics on Halloween night.

Riot police were on the streets in Liberton, above and Moredun, below [BBC]

[BBC]

Buses were also diverted in Gilmerton and in Musselburgh, East Lothian, between Pinkie Road and Newbigging due to what the operator called anti-social behaviour.

The transport operator said it had taken the "difficult decision" to divert services away from Niddrie on Tuesday evening due to "circumstances outwith their control".

There was a significant police presence on the streets throughout the evening, with vans and other vehicles parked near to previously problematic streets.

Police vans were used to block roads in the Niddrie Mains Road and Wauchope Road area [BBC]

Officers are allowed to search those they believe to be under “reasonable suspicion” of committing a crime, planning to commit a crime or in possession of a “prohibited article” under section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

Elsewhere, a car was hit by a firework in Pollokshields in Glasgow. The area was intended to be covered by a fireworks ban but it was was delayed until next year due to a council error.

Police Scotland said a 25-year-old man was arrested and a "significant quantity" of fireworks seized after a search of a van in the Drumchapel area of Glasgow.

The force said the fireworks were being sold the general public, including to under-age children.

Police were called to reports of a car being hit by a firework in Pollokshields [BBC]

It comes after police seized a “quantity of fireworks” and two cans of petrol following a raid on a property in Magdalene last Thursday.

Lothian said 16 of its vehicles were damaged and an open-top bus carrying young people with disabilities was targeted outside the city’s Dynamic Earth attraction.

Riot police were targeted with bricks and buses were pelted by pyrotechnics and badly damaged during incidents in Niddrie.

Police officers have been targeted by youths in previous years [BBC]

One police officer was taken to hospital when the window of a police vehicle she was sitting in was shattered in the Hay Avenue area.

Police also responded to incidents at Moredunvale Road, Southhouse Road, Captain's Road and West Pilton Park on 31 October.

Firework Control Zones are in place in areas of Edinburgh, including Niddrie [BBC]

On Bonfire Night last year, about 100 young people clashed with riot police with fireworks and petrol bombs being thrown directly at officers, while there were similar incidents in Sighthill and Southhouse.

The Scottish government gave local authorities new powers to designate ‘firework control zones’ (FCZs) in 2022 following a major riot in Dundee.

City of Edinburgh Council became the first in Scotland to vote for implementing the FCZ in August.

The measures run from 1 to 10 November and anyone setting off a private firework during this period will be committing a criminal offence.