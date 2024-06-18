Police given no guidance on how to handle loose livestock

Police have not been given “specific guidance” on how to handle loose livestock, the College of Policing has admitted.

It comes amid a row over the force used by officers in Surrey, who were filmed ploughing a police car into a calf in a residential street in Feltham, west London.

Surrey Police has launched an internal investigation into the incident, which happened on Friday night, and referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

But the College of Policing, which sets policing standards, said it does “not provide specific guidance” on dealing with escaped livestock.

Tom Harding, director of operational standards, told the BBC: “The college does not provide specific guidance on how to deal with escaped livestock.

“However, to support everyone in policing to make decisions, often in dangerous and complex circumstances, the college has provided a national decision model.

“This is a clear framework for assessing a situation and taking action, in line with the code of ethics principles; courage, respect and empathy, and public service.”

The officer, who was driving the police vehicle used to ram the calf, was removed from front-line duties on Sunday amid widespread anger over the use of force.

The 10-month-old female calf, named Beau Lucy, got loose from common grazing land in Staines on Friday evening and was reportedly charging around a residential area.

Surrey Police insisted officers had spent several hours trying to catch the animal before the decision was made to run it down using a car to keep the public safe.

But when footage of the incident emerged, James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, demanded an “urgent explanation” from the force, describing the response as “unnecessarily heavy-handed”.

Other commentators, including animal rights campaigners, complained about the police’s response. Chris Packham, the wildlife TV presenter, described those responsible as “monsters” and suggested they should be “investigated and prosecuted”.

However, Hugh Broom, National Farmers’ Union’s South East livestock chairman, said although the situation looked “horrendous”, officers had limited options and probably took the correct course of action.

Mr Broom told BBC Radio Surrey: “While the whole thing looks horrendous, and it is for everyone, they probably did the right thing at the time.

“The other option is you shoot the animal. In that environment would you want to be using a rifle in a built-up area on a dark Friday night?”

Mr Broom added: “God forbid it had gone the other way and the animal ran off and bumped into someone, sent a child flying, sent any person flying, [which is] perfectly possible, and they were seriously injured or worse.

“People would be saying: ‘Why wasn’t the animal stopped?’”

The calf suffered a gash to its leg but is recovering after being treated by a vet.

More than 30 people have been killed by stampeding cows in the UK in the last six years.