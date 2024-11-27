Police Got a Call About Person with Gun in Texas Home. They Arrived to Find Grandmother and Granddaughter Dead

Hermilia Villarreal and Sarah Christina Villarreal were found dead in a Laredo, Texas, home

National Gun Violence Memorial Hermila G. Villarreal (left); and Sarah Christina Villarreal.

Authorities in Texas believe a Texas woman fatally shot her grandmother before turning the gun on herself.

Officers discovered two people with gunshot wounds on Sunday, Nov. 24, at a residence in Laredo, Texas, the Laredo Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

The victims were identified as 74-year-old Hermilia Villarreal and her 26-year-old granddaughter Sarah Christina Villarreal, Jose Espinoza of Laredo PD tells PEOPLE.

Hermilia and Sarah’s killings have also been archived on the National Gun Violence Memorial’s list of gun violence victims.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A family member called police on Sunday evening to report a person with a gun, Espinoza says, after which shots were fired.

Responding officers found the apartment’s door open, with the two bodies inside. One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital, per Espinoza.

Police believe Sarah shot Hermilia before shooting herself; both victims died from gunshot wounds, Espinoza says.

Authorities are still investigating, and say tensions were building up in the family prior to the shooting. Sarah has a prior history of mental illness and investigators are looking into whether it may have "played a role," per Espinoza.

"We're trying to get more information as to what escalated to this point," he says. "It's very unfortunate that it was two members of the same family who lost their lives."

The holiday season sees an uptick in family violence and mental health struggles, Espinoza says, adding that authorities are "reinforcing [to the community] that there is support out there."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

