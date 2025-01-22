Police had previous 'contact' with family of dad and daughter found dead inside West Calder house

Police have revealed they had previous "contact" with the family of a father and his six-year-old daughter found dead inside a house in West Lothian - but a top officer has claimed there's "nothing connected to this incident that causes any concern".

The force said emergency crews attended at a property in Harburn Drive, West Calder, on Monday afternoon following a report of concern from a family member that the girl had failed to attend school.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was mobilised to help gain access to the house, where the bodies of a 36-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter were discovered within.

Sky News understands their names were Mark and Hope Gordon.

The deaths are currently being treated as "unexplained", with post-mortem examinations set to take place this week.

Chief Superintendent Gregg Banks told Sky News' Scotland correspondent Connor Gillies that Hope's mum was "understandably devastated".

The divisional commander for the Lothians and Scottish Borders added: "It's a particularly tragic set of circumstances. To lose any child has a significant impact."

At a police news conference on Wednesday, Chief Supt Banks said he was unaware of any prior concerns in relation to the schoolgirl.

However, the force has had previous contact with the family.

He stated: "The police are aware of the family, we've engaged with them at various points, but there is nothing connected to this incident that causes any concern."

When pressed to explain further, he added: "Well, family would come into contact with the police for a whole variety of reasons and to other agencies as well.

"So, we know who the individuals are that come into contact, but [as I said], nothing connected to this incident and nothing that causes any concern relating to this incident."

Chief Supt Banks said investigating officers will be reviewing all information at this "extremely difficult and extremely sad time" for the dad and daughter's family.

He added: "Enquiries are clearly still at a relatively early stage, therefore I'm unable to go into any detail around the cause of death at this time."

Chief Supt Banks said the force was "working tirelessly to understand exactly what happened within the property" and further details will be provided as soon as the team has them.

The officer, who is a local resident himself, added: "I would ask that people try and avoid speculation at this time."

The incident appears to have been contained to the one property with "no wider risk" to the community.

While the house is located near to the village's Parkhead Primary School, Hope was a pupil at Toronto Primary School in Livingston, around five miles away.

Headteacher Fiona Linfoot said: "Hope was a much-loved member of the Toronto Primary family, and will be hugely missed by all her friends and school staff.

"She was a bright, bubbly and affectionate girl who brought joy to everyone she met. We will really miss her infectious smile and kind heart."

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said support was being offered to the local school community.

He said: "Understandably the local community will be in shock and this shock extends across West Lothian.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family of those affected by this tragic incident."

Detective Superintendent Grant Hendry said both the man and schoolgirl's relatives are continuing to be supported by specialist officers.

He added: "They're understandably devastated. It's vital we get answers for them.

"At this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else is involved and enquiries remain ongoing.

"I would ask anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, get in touch with us."