Police hunt for attacker after taxi driver and food delivery driver stabbed in Sydney suburb

Photograph: Paul Miller/AAP

A 38-year-old taxi driver and a 25-year-old food delivery driver were stabbed in two separate incidents in a Sydney suburb, with police now appealing to the public for information.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Walker and James streets in Redfern before 11pm, where they found a 38-year-old taxi driver with injuries to his chest and hand.

It’s believed the attacker opened the front passenger door of the taxi and leaned inside, stabbing the driver before running away.

“He’s then got out of the taxi and ran from the area,” Det acting Supt Dean Johnstone said.

“The taxi driver has indicated to us that it was a rather horrific ordeal.”

At about 12.20am police were called to Morehead Street after reports a food delivery driver had been assaulted.

“In dealing with that victim, it was ascertained he had also received a number of stab wounds to the back,” Johnstone said.

“It is believed the person involved in these stabbings is the same person.”

Johnstone said the attacker’s motive was unknown.

“These two gentlemen were actually performing work-related functions at the time of these attacks. These are two members of our community who have gone out there and are doing their job.”

Both of the men were taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, with the food delivery driver discharged early this morning. The cab driver is likely to be released later on Saturday.

A description of a man investigators believe may be able to assist with inquiries has been released: he is described as being aged between 20 and 30, having a dark complexion and thin build with brown hair.

At the time he was shirtless, wearing black shorts, white sneakers with blue detailing, and a black cap.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Redfern police or Crime Stoppers.