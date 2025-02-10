Police hunt gunman after person shot inside Union Station in Washington D.C.

Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting at Washington D.C.’s Union Station (Getty Images)

Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting at Washington D.C.’s Union Station.

The shooting took place inside the station on Monday afternoon, with Fox5 reporting that officers had found the victim "not conscious and not breathing."

The U.S. Capitol Police Department confirmed that a man had been shot. The suspect, or suspects, had fled the scene, though police say that this is not an active shooter situation.

“Around 4:40 p.m., nearby USCP officers responded to Union Station for the report of shots fired. We found one person who had been shot. Witnesses told us the suspect(s) had already fled the area,” USCP said in a statement shared with The Independent.

Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting at Washington D.C.’s Union Station (Getty Images)

DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is going to be taking over the shooting investigation, the department added.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a precaution Columbus Circle between Louisiana Avenue and First Street NE was shut down. Multiple emergency vehicles were pictured around the station including both police and fire.

Low-flying helicopters could also be seen overhead, Fox5 reported.

Authorities have advised the public to stay clear of the area until further notice, and officials have not yet released details about a suspect or any potential arrests.