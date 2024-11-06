Police hunt for knifeman after Asda security guard stabbed in east London

Police are hunting a knifeman after an Asda security guard was stabbed inside a store in east London.

The man, in his 30s, was found with wounds to his leg at the branch in Stepney Green shortly before midday on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the attack happened when the employee confronted suspected shoplifters.

Officers and medics scrambled to the Anchor Retail Park on Mile End Road, with emergency services arriving in around three minutes.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At the scene a member of store staff, a man aged in his 30s, was found with stab wounds to his thigh.

“He was taken to hospital where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening and non-life changing.

“Urgent enquiries are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect.

“At this early stage there has been no arrest. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Detectives have cordoned off the shopping district which also has a Currys and Halfords.

An Asda spokesman added: “We are in contact with our colleague and are providing ongoing support to him.

“Our thoughts are with him, as well as any colleagues or customers that witnessed this incident.

“Next week marks Respect for Shopworkers Week, and this incident further highlights the urgent need for stronger protections for retail workers.

“We continue to advocate for acts of violence or abuse against retail workers to be recognised as a standalone criminal offence.

“No colleague should come to work in fear of being attacked.”

London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11.46am on November 5 to reports of a stabbing at Anchor Rail Park, Mile End Road.

“We sent resources, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer.

“Our first paramedics arrived on scene in three minutes. We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”