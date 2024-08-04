Police hunt man after bus driver fatally stabbed

Kamar Williams is being sought by police in connection with the killing of Derek Neil Thomas [Met Police]

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a bus driver who was attacked on his way home from work in east London have released details of a man they urgently want to speak to.

The Metropolitan Police said Kamar Williams, 33, is from the Isle of Dogs and if spotted, members of the public "should not approach him" but call 999 immediately.

It comes after officers were called at about 23:05 BST on Tuesday to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Northwold Road, Stoke Newington.

Police and paramedics attended but the victim, 53-year-old Derek Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Killed 'on way home'

In a statement, the Met said a post-mortem examination held on Thursday gave Mr Thomas' cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

It added his next of kin were aware of his death and were being supported by specially trained officers.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody, the force continued.

Go-Ahead bus group confirmed Mr Thomas was a bus driver employed by the company.

Tom Joyner, managing director for Go-Ahead London, said Mr Thomas "was fatally injured in an isolated incident while on his way home from work".

"The entire team at Go-Ahead London is saddened by this incident and the tragic loss of one of their colleagues, and our thoughts are with the family of the colleague who has lost their life.

"We will ensure our teams and the family of our colleague receive any support required from Go-Ahead London during this difficult time.

"We are assisting the police with their investigation into the incident."

Information about Mr Williams' whereabouts can also be shared with the Met by calling 101, contacting their incident room on 0208 345 3715 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.

Related links

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk