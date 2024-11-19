Police hunt man who threatened person with knife

A person was threatened on Curledge Street in Paignton at about 08:40 GMT, police said [BBC]

Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened a member of the public with a knife.

A person was threatened on Curledge Street in Paignton at about 08:40 GMT, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Police said they were told a man was seen with what was believed to be knife before leaving the area in a vehicle.

Officers were deployed to the area and searches were ongoing, police said.

The force said the incident was not related to the local school.

It said neighbourhood officers would be carrying out patrols to reassure people in the area.

