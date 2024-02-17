Police hunt suspect after meat cleaver attack

Police have released an image of a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted bike robbery in Nottinghamshire in which a meat cleaver was used.

Having left a leisure centre in Hodgkinson Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, a 16-year-old was approached by two people on 30 January, police said.

He was ordered to hand over his bike, with one of the suspects pulling out a meat cleaver when he refused. The teenager was hit in the face with the blunt side of the weapon, suffering potentially life-changing injuries to his hand.

Another 16-year-old has since been charged with wounding with intent, attempted robbery, possessing an offensive weapon in public, and possession of cannabis.

He has since been released on conditional bail.

Police said the two suspects believed to be involved fled towards Lindley's Lane, at about 16:50 GMT.

