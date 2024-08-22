Police hunt two bulldogs as man dies in garden after suspected mauling

Police are searching for this dog and one other (West Midlands Police)

Police are hunting for two dogs after a man was found dead in a garden in the West Midlands after a suspected mauling.

West Midlands Police believe the dead man, 33, had been attacked by at least one dog and the wounds he suffered contributed to his death.

Officers were called to Hereford Close in Rubery in Birmingham in the early hours of Wednesday morning to reports that a number of dogs were loose.

The man’s body was found in the back garden of the home, where the dogs are believed to have come from.

Two dogs were seized at the scene by police, but officers are now looking for two other dogs, which are American Bulldogs, that may have been at the address at the time. None of the dogs involved are believed to be a banned breed.

Police have shared an image of one of the dogs they are looking for and are also searching for a similar looking black dog.

West Midlands Police said they are carrying out house-to-house enquiries, reviewing CCTV, and using specialist dog officers, as well as a drone unit, to find the animals.

A post mortem is being carried out on Thursday to establish the man’s cause of death.

Supt Sally Simpson, of Birmingham Police, said: “This is a really tragic incident, and the family of the man are being supported by officers.

“The investigation into his death is continuing, and our priority right now is finding the other dogs that we believe may have been involved.”

Insp Leanne Chapman, from the force’s dog unit, added: “We have officers liaising with vets and the local authority, and are using our drone capability to scour the wider area.

“We really need to hear from anyone who has seen these dogs and it’s vital that if you see them, you don’t approach them but call 999 immediately.

“Similarly, if you or someone you know has taken the dogs in after finding them loose, we need you to call us as soon as possible.”