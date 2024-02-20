Body of Abdul Ezedi found in River Thames, police say

aBDUL eZEDI

Detectives leading the hunt for Abdul Ezedi, who was wanted following a chemical attack on a mother and her two children, believe his body has been recovered from the River Thames.

Scotland Yard say the crew of a passing boat reported they had seen a body in the water at Tower Pier at around 4pm on Monday. The body is yet to be formally identified but police believe it is Ezedi.

Following an examination of CCTV footage, it is believed Ezedi entered the river at Chelsea Bridge some four hours after chemical attack on mother and her two children in Clapham on January 31.

Commander Jon Savell said: “Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi.

“We have been in contact with his family to pass on the news.

“As you may expect after a considerable period of time in the strong current of the Thames, formal identification is not possible visually, nor from fingerprints. We will work with the coroner on other ways to complete formal identification, such as DNA testing and dental records. That may take some time.

“Our enquiries continue into the attack. I am pleased to say the condition of the 31-year-old woman has improved. She remains in hospital but she is in a stable condition and no longer sedated. We have still not been able to speak to her but hope to as soon as she is well enough.

“Again, I thank all those hundreds of members of the public who called us with information during the hunt for Ezedi. The public support for our investigation was overwhelming and every piece of information provided was followed up.”