Police identify 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Mount Adams stabbing
Police identify 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Mount Adams stabbing
Police identify 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Mount Adams stabbing
Three words were reportedly discovered on the bullet casings found at the crime scene, police sources told ABC News
NEW YORK (AP) — New clues emerged Thursday in the hunt for the masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, including possible leads about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.
New details have emerged in the case of a man accused of killing a Canadian woman in the remote Shetland Islands of Scotland and then allegedly telling two people that she was in "good health."Aren Pearson, 40, faces seven charges, including assault, murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice in the death of his girlfriend 24-year-old Claire Leveque, of Edmonton. Pearson, a Canadian who also recently received his Scottish citizenship, appeared in Glasgow High Court Friday for a prelimin
Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman, though he was found liable for their deaths in civil court
Eastman was reportedly abducted by four kidnappers posing as police officers on Oct. 17
Ken Yager, the Senate Republican Caucus chair in Tennessee, called the entire incident "unfortunate."
Prosecutors have charged an Oklahoma City police officer with felony assault after he slammed a 71-year-old man to the ground following an argument over a traffic ticket.
Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged three men in relation to a "chop shop" discovery in North Dumfries. On Nov. 23, regional police responded to a report of a stolen Toyota Tundra seen at a business on Darrel Drive in the township. When officers arrived at the business, they found the vehicle which had been previously reported stolen from the GTA. Two men were arrested. The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) held a media conference Wednesday morning for an update on the disco
WASHINGTON (AP) — An imprisoned far-right extremist group leader who was the top target of the federal investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol balked at answering a prosecutor's questions about the attack when he testified on Thursday at the trial of a police officer accused of leaking him confidential information.
PHOENIX (AP) — A woman convicted of conspiring to kill her two youngest children and another woman was found competent on Thursday to stand trial on additional charges.
A Texas man who was the first rioter to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was resentenced on Friday to nearly seven years in prison after he delivered an angry, profane rant to the judge who agreed to modestly reduce his original sentence. Guy Reffitt benefitted from a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that led to the dismissal of his conviction on an obstruction charge. Reffitt repeatedly shook his head and appeared to be agitated as he listened to U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich and a prosecutor describe his role in a mob's attack on the Capitol.
New images have been released of the suspect wanted over the targeted murder of a healthcare boss in New York City. Brian Thompson, the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel yesterday morning before the start of a conference. Police say the gunman was wearing a mask and footage shows him walking slowly behind Mr Thompson before shooting him several times in the back.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An armored vehicle carrying Kenyan police rumbles through Haiti's capital with a shattered window that a high-caliber bullet failed to penetrate, a permanent sign of violence the officers face almost daily in Port-au-Prince.
A New Brunswick doctor who admitted to touching a woman's buttocks, pelvis and breasts without her consent while out socializing in 2022 has been given a conditional discharge and sentenced to a year of supervised probation.Rémi Poitras, 30, of Edmundston, who specializes in family medicine and emergency medicine and now lives in Quebec, pleaded guilty in October to common assault.He was originally charged with sexual assault.The victim, who was a fourth-year student at the New Brunswick medical
Fighting to stay out of prison for the rest of his life on sex trafficking charges and more, Sean “Diddy” Combs now wants more screen time. Facing one of the prosecutors who helped put Jeffrey Epstein’s right-hand woman Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars and recently denied his $50 million bail request for the third time, the …
Joshua McCoy, 5, was found dead less than two miles from his home last month after a three-day search
As the festive season ramps up, Torontonians are taking to social media to lament high prices on water and food at the Christmas market.
RCMP say two men charged in relation to the death of Talon Lonethunder on White Bear First Nation are on the run.Police responded to a call on the Saskatchewan First Nation early Tuesday morning and found 33-year-old Talon Lonethunder dead in a home. White Bear First Nation is about 185 kilometres southeast of Regina.Jeremy Whitebear, 22, is charged with second-degree murder. Whitebear is described as about 5'10" and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He also has several tattoos, includ
In the same week, Chanel Banks and Hannah Kobayashi were reported missing. Banks was found in Texas, while authorities say Kobayashi is "voluntarily missing."
Prosecutors charged an Oklahoma City police officer with felony assault on Thursday after he slammed a 71-year-old man to the ground, breaking his neck, following an argument over a traffic ticket.